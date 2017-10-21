Gambia: Breaking News: GDC Leader Calls On Gambian Police To Question Foreign Minister And UDP Leader Ousainou Darboe For Making A “Tribally Charged And Polarizing Statement Against Gambian Jollas.”

A Gambian opposition leader has called on the police to invite Foreign Minister and UDP leader Ousainou Darboe for questioning for having allegedly made a “tribally charged statement” by claiming that the former Speaker Abdoulie Bojang, was the only good Jolla, among the Jollas in the Gambia, that he could consider for appointment in the Foreign Service. Mama Kandeh the leader of the Gambia Democratic Congress party said Mr. Darboe should have been the first person, the police should interview before harassing other political leaders such as Fabakary Tombong Jatta of the APRC, because according to Kandeh, Darboe’s statement amounts to disrespect against the Jolla ethnic group.

“I was made to understand that Fabakary Tombong Jatta was invited to the police in regards to a statement he made, which was viewed as tribally charged and polarizing. I am calling on the police to remain neutral. They are here to serve all Gambians. The police should know that there was a government here yesterday, and this current government will also leave one day. Jawara is gone; Jammeh is gone and Adama Barrow will also leave one day,” he said.

“I was invited to the police about a statement I made in one of my political rallies. I am waiting if they will call me tomorrow too. They have summoned Fabakary for questioning about what he said at his political rally. I am appealing to the police to stay away from politics. If there should be any questioning of political leaders, you should have first summoned my uncle Ousainou Darboe for interrogation. Ousainou is on record for having said that he has “kisse kisse” (meaning investigated) the entire Jolla ethic group, and out of the Jollas in the Gambia, he only found one good Jolla among them; and he is honorable Abdoulie Bojang, the former Speaker of the National Assembly. I am calling on Abdoulie Bojang to resign from his job. Darboe is saying that you are the only good person in your tribe. If you fail to resign, I will brand you as the bad one among your tribe-the Jollas. Given the importance of tribes, you said only one person out of that entire tribe is the good one among them; the record is there; it is available on Fatu radio. Abdoulie Bojang, we are calling on you to resign,” Kandeh charged.

He spoke in the Wollof dialect while addressing his excited supporters. He was applauded by the crowd for calling out Ousainou Darboe. He maintained that Mr. Darboe should be questioned by the police for making such “triablly” charged statement.

Kandeh hailed his party’s officials and supporters for paying a courtesy call to Fabakary Tombong Jatta, shortly after he was released by the police. He said if he was in the country, he would have led that delegation to Fabakary’s house.

He said those complaining about his party visiting Fabakary are being economical with the truth. He referenced his visit to Ousainou Darboe’s home, when he was released from prison. He also said he used to attend Darboe’s trial in Banjul, and the very day he was jailed by the courts.

Ousainou Darboe could not be reached for his own side of the story.

Written By Pa Nderry M’Bai