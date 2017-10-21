Gambia: Breaking News: GDC Leader Says Gambia’s Crime Rate Is Increasing At An Alarming Rate; As Kandeh Questions The Rationale Behind Having ECOMIG Forces In The Country!

A leading Gambian politician Mama Kandeh says Gambia’s crime rate is increasing at an alarming proportion, as he blamed Adama Barrow’s Coalition government for the current security lapses in the impoverished West African country. Mr. Kandeh was addressing thousands of his supporters at the Buffer-Zone football field upon his return from his European tour. The popular politician questioned the rationale behind having the West African troops in Banjul, saying that the presence of ECOMIG forces in the Gambia, hasn’t help to curb crime in the country. He charged that despite the presence of ECOMIG forces in the country, people are being attacked, robbed and killed by criminals.

“There is no security in the Gambia. What is ECOMIG doing here? I thought they are here to reinforce our security forces, and yet crime is on the increase. People are being shot, killed, burglarized and attacked in the streets. ECOMIG’s mission was to reinforce our security and help maintain peace in this country. The Gambia is not safe. People are attacked and killed in the streets,” Kandeh remarked.

Interior Minister Mai Fatty last week, in a press release to the media downplayed media reports about an unprecedented increase on the country’s crime rate. He assured the public that the Gambia is safe, and that the pockets of incidents recorded shouldn’t be misconstrued as an increase on crime rate.

“Police statistics have shown that crime is stabilizing and is in fact coming down,” he said when he paid a brief visit to the Gambia Police Force Training School in Banjullinding on Tuesday.

Adding: “I want to inform the Gambian public that crime is not on the rise. What we have is that there is the courage and the flexibility now to report crime. Crime is reported more regularly than before and it gives the perception that crime is on the rise. Police statistics have shown that crime is stabilizing and is in fact coming down.

Fatty said Gambian police are doing a tremendous job in curbing crime and criminality – and “as the custodians of internal security, the country will do well by making sure that we give police priority, we give them maximum resources they need because of an era of uncertainty.”

He said: “In The Gambia, the nature of crime is changing but a lot is being done. They officers are doing very well to curb crime. We have patrols with the resources we have and criminals must know that there will be no hiding place for them. But Gambians must go to the police and report crime. You don’t go on Facebook or take a picture to social media and say, ‘ I was robbed.’ Social media is not going to apprehend the criminal. You must go to the police and report crime. We must respect law enforcement institutions and report crime when it happens. You must work with them and help them in their investigations.”

But the GDC Leader Mama Kandeh told his supporters that the current security situation in the country is worrisome. He said the coalition government, including the police should be concerned about protecting lives and properties than harassing political opponents.

Kandeh says the fall of dictator Yahya Jammeh hasn’t ushered any meaningful political change so far. The country, he said, is still struggling with high cost of living, tanked economy, high crime rate, and failed leadership.

“Yahya Jammeh must be laughing at us. This was not what we envisaged for our country. The Coalition government should do the right thing and get to work. It is your responsibility to keep Gambians safe and secure,” he said.

The ECOMIG Command could not be reached for comment.