Gambia: Breaking News: GIA’S Lamin Cham Wants Gambian Pilgrim, Who Exposed The Appalling Conditions Of Pilgrims To Apologize To Gov’t; Freedom Uncovers Disturbing Revelations!

Lamin Cham, the Managing Director of the Gambia International Airline (GIA), was quick to run to social media to debunk Sheriff Omar Hydara’s viral video, exposing the conditions of the Gambian pilgrims in Medina. Mr. Hydara reported that the lodging conditions and food served to the pilgrims was the least satisfactory.

Mr. Cham, in response, has accused Hydara, of trying to smear the image of the government and the country. He claimed that Hydara was being disingenuous by making what he calls “false claims” about the situation of lodging in Medina.

According to Cham, the place where the Gambian pilgrims have been lodged was first occupied by the Pakistani pilgrims. He also said the residence has been certified by the Saudi government. Hence, he contends that Mr. Hydara was being dishonest by peddling fake news.

Mr. Cham said he and his officials have confronted Mr. Hydara, following the circulation of the video he recorded in Medina, exposing the plight of the pilgrims. He said Mr. Hydara is a resident of Latri-kunda German.

“ When interviewed by our officials, Mr. Hydara said he had regretted his actions. That, he was under the influence of Satan to record the video. He told us that he spoke to General Bojang, who is working at the Gambian Consulate in Jeddah. He lodged his complaint with Gen. Bojang. He said Gen. Bojang asked him to sit down so that they can discuss the matter. Based on the news, we are getting, Mr. Hydara is related to Gen. Bojang’s wife. Since he has apologized to our officials for not doing the right thing, we will make sure that our workers will pursue him tomorrow to record another video and apologize to the Gambia government and her people. His intention was to give bad image to the country. He must apologize to the government and the Gambian people in a similar video that will go viral,” Cham said in the Mandinka dialect.

Investigations conducted by the Freedom Newspaper have revealed that Sheriff Omar Hydara, is not related to Gen. Lamin Bojang’s wife. Mr. Cham, according to GIA sources, was speaking out of malice to disparage Bojang and his wife.

GIA officials said Mr. Bojang met with Mr. Hydara, but for Cham to claim that his wife is related to Mr. Hydara was a figment of his own imagination.

“ Gen. Bojang’s wife and Sheriff Omar Hydara shared the same last name, but that doesn’t mean that they are related. Mr. Cham is trying to hide or downplay the legitimate complaint made my Mr. Hydara. This year’s Hajj is a complete mess—thanks to Mr. Cham and Ousman Jah,” said the GIA official speaking on condition strict anonymity.

According to the GIA official, Mr. Cham and Ousman Jah, the head of the Hajj delegation have decided to sideline the Gambian Embassy and Consulate in Saudi, during the booking of the pilgrims’ accommodation. All bookings, and food catering used to be handled by the Embassy and Consulate in Jeddah. But this year, Cham and Jah have decided to exclude the Gambian officials from the process for reasons best known to them.

A Nigerian man, who goes with the name Muhammed Sarekeh, used to provide accommodation and catering to the Gambian pilgrims. He used to provide good services to the pilgrims. But this year, the GIA MD Cham, and Ousman Jah have decided to contract new people to be in charge of the pilgrims’ accommodation and catering. The goal is to enjoy possible kickback. There is what they called over billing. Hence, this is responsible for the sad state of affairs.

When Cham and Jah wanted to rent a lodging around the prophet’s mosque in Media, they were told that the rooms there have been overbooked. They then settled for less by renting these poor-quality rooms. They were tricked that the place has been sold out and they fell for it.

This is Ousman Jah’s second time of serving as Hajj Amir. He was onetime fired by Jammeh and reinstated. He has reunited with his former business partner in Saudi to rent out rooms to our pilgrims, said our source.

There are two people associated with the Hajj vote. Lamin Cham and Ousman Jah are the co signatories to the Hajj vote.

“ They did not involve the Gambian mission. They went by themselves to look for a landlord in Medina. The previous hotel was sold by the owner. For the fear of losing accommodation, they settled for less. They don’t even allow the embassy to be part of the negotiation of the accommodation. They are in the business of inflating prices; overbilling. They paid for the number of beds in the building,” said our GIA source.

“Gambian women in Saudi used to cook for the pilgrims. The landlord refused for Gambian women to cook for the pilgrims this year. The food is being prepared by men. They are non-Gambians. Our pilgrims are not use to such food. It doesn’t taste good. Feeding is part of the Hajj package,” she added.

Next, we will talk about the VIP treatment meted out to the families of some government officials hosted at a luxurious hotel in Medina, while our pilgrims are suffering at an overcrowded rooms.

Written By A Staff Writer