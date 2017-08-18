Gambia: Breaking News: Halifa Says He Doesn’t Want To Be Fired By Barrow; That Is Why He Refused To Be Part Of Cabinet!

Serrekunda Parliamentarian Halifa Sallah, said he refused to take up cabinet appointment from Barrow’s government because he said, he doesn’t want to be fired, which could jeopardize his political career and future presidential ambition. Mr. Sallah opines that he can better serve his country in parliament, compared to cabinet, in which he says is under the president’s direct control. Sallah said under the current Gambian laws, the president can fire his cabinet members if he wishes. He doesn’t want to avail himself to such hiring and firing. As such, Sallah said, he decided to venture into the legislative branch of government, in which he cannot be fired by the president.

Mr. Sallah, was speaking during a conversation he had with Ebrima Dibba, a Gambian based in Denmark. Mr. Dibba wanted to know why Mr. Sallah and his PDOIS colleagues had refused to be part of Barrow’s cabinet.

Mr. Sallah, was concern about his job security in cabinet if hired by Barrow. He referenced the powers conferred on the president by the constitution to hire and fire his cabinet members. Hence, he decided to become an MP for Serrekunda.

“Some people are ignorant about the functions of the National Assembly. Some even believed that the National Assembly is a useless institution. They think that it is a waste of time for one to be in the National Assembly. They tend to place more importance on one becoming a Minister than an MP. But if you watch TV and listen to radio, you see Ministers being summoned before the House from 10 o’clock in the morning to 7 o’clock in the evening taking questions from National Assembly Members. Gambians should understand that the National Assembly is not a joking matter. Gambians makes it a joking institution. It is an important institution as far as governance is concerned. This is an institution, in which MPS are empowered to ask questions to anyone in cabinet, including the president on issues concerning their ministries and institutions. They are required by law to show up to the National Assembly to answer the MPS questions,” Sallah said in the Wolof dialect.

“All laws concerning this country, normally pass through the National Assembly. Public corporations and government officials must show up to the National Assembly upon requested. A country is run by a president. There cannot be two presidents in a country. What a president need is an advice from its citizens. If a president is willing to serve his people, he should listen to the views being articulated by the MPS in the National Assembly to learn from it,” Sallah added.

Mr. Sallah said him accepting a cabinet position from Barrow, means exposing himself to be fired, and without political constituency.

“But if you in a cabinet, you will be there alone. The other appointees are their own people. The president decides in cabinet,” he said.

Mr. Sallah believes that the legislative branch of government will avail him the opportunity to hold the government accountable. He also said that the notion that the National Assembly is a rubberstamp Assembly is a misplaced notion.

“We are inviting Ministers to the house to explain issues. The National Assembly is not a joke. Laws are passed there. I have said time and time that the position of Vice President should be filled by the president. The president is yet to fill the vacant VP slot. This means, the president is at liberty to listen to one’s advice or not listen to it. If you happen to give him an advice, and he didn’t take it; you decide to resign; leave the government; it might be interpreted as someone angry and useless, who quitted government; you ought to know that this was supposed to happen; you should know that it is not a force for a president to accept your advice. If you know that it is not a force for him to accept your advice, why should you join him; knowing that he might not accept some of the advice you will give him. That’s why we said; to be part of something that you can be fired; that doesn’t show maturity. You should be part of an institution that you will can advise him without being fired. And the National Assembly is the place one can do that,” The Serrekunda MP remarked.

“We want a system change. We want to help the president to take the Gambia to another level, especially fixing the economy, the constitution, consolidating democratic institutions and national development. The National Assembly is the institution that we can contribute our quota to National development. The National Assembly covers all the institutions in government. We believe to be in the National Assembly, in which no one can fire us, is better than to be in a cabinet, in which you can be fired,” he added.

Mr. Sallah said Barrow was elected as an Independent president, hence that was why his party became part of the coalition, which ushered his administration to power. He said if Barrow fails to heed to the concerns of his party, then they will start to oppose his government. For now, Sallah said, the PDOIS is not an opposition to Barrow’s government. But he was quick to say that if Barrow refuses to heed their concerns, they wouldn’t hesitate to oppose him.

Mr. Sallah also spoke about the three-year timetable agreed among the coalition leaders. He said the onus lies on Barrow to honor the MOU, which was signed by the parties. If Barrow fails to heed to the MOU, Sallah said that could be a ground for him and his colleagues to oppose him.

Written By A Staff Writer