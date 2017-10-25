Gambia: Breaking News: Janneh Commission And AG Chambers Sued; As Fadi’s Lawyer Describes Commission’s Interim Order Unconstitutional!

The Janneh Commission and the Attorney General’s Chambers have been jointly sued by Fadi Mazegi, a British Citizen, of Lebanon origin in connection with the recent interim order issued by the Commission freezing Fadi’s assets, and companies associated with the businessman, the Freedom Newspaper can reveal. Fadi’s lawyer Loubna Farrage filed the law suit on Monday at the Gambia Court of Appeal. She wants the Janneh Commission and the parties listed on the legal complaint to appear before the court to show evidence that would justify the order that was issued by the Commission against her client.

In a lengthy court papers filed before the Appeal court, Ms. Farage also asked the court to grant her client stay of execution to prevent the Janneh commission from enforcing the asset freezing ban against Fadi. The order was issued on October 13. It was published by the local newspapers in the Gambia, including the international press.

It is lawyer Farrage’s contention that the order issued by the Janneh Commission to freeze her client’s assets was illegal and unconstitutional. She opines that the Commission lacks the constitutional powers to impose such punitive measures against her client. She therefore asked the Appeal Court to declare the order of the Janneh commission “ Null and Void.”

Below is the legal complaint file against the Janneh commission and the AG Chambers.