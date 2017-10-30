Gambia: Breaking News: Janneh Commission Dismisses Admadou Samba’s Request To Unfreeze His Frozen Assets; Commission To Determine If Samba Would Be Allowed To Travel!

The Janneh Commission on Monday rejected businessman Amadou Samba’s motion to set aside the interim order issued by the Commission—freezing his assets, the Freedom Newspaper can report. The Commission, headed by veteran Gambian lawyer Suharata Janneh ruled that Samba’s application was legally untenable and hence dismissed it.

Citing the submissions made by Samba’s lawyer Ms. Mary Samba- challenging the constitutionality of the Commission’s decision to freeze Samba’s assets, Janneh maintained that the Commission acted in line with the dictates of the constitution to freeze the assets of the former Jammeh close associates including Mr. Samba. He ruled that the commission has constitutional powers to free assets, and issue interim orders against witnesses subpoenaed to appear before it.

Lawyer Marry Samba contends in her submission to the commission that her client learns about the freezing of his assets through the publication of the commission order in the local newspapers. Mr. Samba, Muhammed Bazzi, Fadi, and Tony Ghattas were restrained by the commission from moving or transferring their assets. She argues that the commission acted outside its terms of reference, and had no constitutional mandate to freeze assets.

Chairman Janneh notes that Amadou Samba hasn’t been injured or prejudiced in any way by virtue of the commission’s initial order freezing his assets. He also dismissed counsel Samba’s claims that Amadou has been denied a fair hearing. Janneh also said counsel’s contention on the issue of the commission violating the rule of natural justice was legally flawed.

Mr. Janneh said the commission acted in the best interest of Gambians to freeze Samba’s assets—while invoking the constitution to back up his ruling. He said Mr. Samba was not only a former close associate of dictator Yahya Jammeh, but has been named on matters relating to over $10 million dollars, and D2 million dalasis Gambian currency respectively, said to be funds belonging to the Gambian state.

Janneh noted that the Gambia is a heavily indebted country, and therefore all efforts should be made to recover state funds associated with witnesses mentioned before the commission. He ruled that funds lost by the state must be recovered in the interest of the public.

Janneh also said the commission is not a court of law, but stated that it has the constitutional powers to restrain witnesses like Amadou Samba from moving or transferring their assets. He subsequently rejected Mary Samba’s grounds of appeal against the commission’s order.

Earlier on, Mr. Samba’s lawyer informed the commission that her client wanted to travel outside the jurisdiction of the Gambia, and she wanted the commission to grant him travel clearance. Chairman Janneh said he cannot make an immediate decision on counsel’s request. Although, he said he doesn’t think that Mr. Samba’s request would be denied. He is expected to make a decision on the matter at later date.

The commission has taken a one-week recess. It is expected to resume proceedings on November 13.