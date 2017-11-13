Gambia: Breaking News: Mai Fatty Breaks His Silence; Says ” I will remain loyal to The Gambia with pride, confident in the knowledge that I did nothing to betray my Oath of Office.”

A STATEMENT ISSUED BY MAI FATTY ON HIS FACEBOOK PAGE

All Thanks and Praises due to Allah, the Master of the Truth and Destiny. Gratitude to Allah for the opportunity to witness the New Gambia. I will remain loyal to The Gambia with pride, confident in the knowledge that I did nothing to betray my Oath of Office. It is no secret that President Barrow was my friend for over three decades before politics, and remains so today. Love of country and service brought us together closer. The law grants him the authority to hire and fire a Minister.

A Cabinet Minister serves at the President’s pleasure. You may or may not agree with the exercise of that authority, but all Gambians should respect that right of his. I do, and without an iota of bitterness. The call to serve is an honour and I am thankful for the opportunity given me. I will never stop serving The Gambia and her citizens.

The Gambia is bigger than one individual, and I want you all to support the on-going development efforts. Let us stay focused, stand together as one people, shun divisive propensity and remain true to our allegiance to our Republic. I wish our Coalition Government success.

At this sensitive period, confrontation among the coalition leaders will not help our national cause. I resist the invitation to the contrary for the good of Mother Gambia. We cannot fail and we will never fail. The Gambia shall be a beacon of hope and prosperity in Africa. There is no other choice. Together we shall build a strong Nation. God Bless you all.