Gambia: Breaking News: Semlex Will Not Accept To Work With Pristine And Neither Will Semlex Enter A Tender Process- SEMLEX Posits; Says ” We Have Up To Now Invested More Than Ten Million Euros On Material.”

Semlex remains uncompromising as far as the contract it signed with the former Jammeh government. It wants the Barrow government to comply with aforementioned contractual agreement Semlex signed with the previous regime.

Below is the full text of the Semlex letter to the sacked Interior Minister Mai Fatty and was copied to the Secretary General Dawda Fadera.

……………………………………………………

BANJUL -THE GAMBIA

Dear Honourable,

Semlex Europe SA, is writing this correspondence as a last resort of getting a solution to the issue of the contract for the production of national secured documents for the Republic of Gambia.

As a reminder, there is a signed contract between the Government of Gambia and Semlex Group secured since the 16th of June 2016, for the creation and maintenance of the national database to produce secured documents, Semlex has begun to put in a lot of resources and time in the project to execute it on time.

Since a new government has been set, we have patiently waited for everything to get stabilized at a national level (6th of April 2017), before re initiating this contract and launch one of the first ECOWAS 100% compliant ID cards in the Republic of the Gambia.

We have used a lot of resources including both financial and labour to make this project a success and deliver it on time. We have already bought the electronic devices dedicated for Gambia. All Holograms are already designed and created for The Gambia. All the various components for the Ecowas ID card and visas stickers have already been purchased and currently in our factory for assembly.

Now, following all expenses and work done for this project, we can’t stay without any further notice or action. We have up to now invested more than ten million euros on material, not even counting all the related expenses already involved in this project. There is material already in the Gambia as well as in Belgium ready for delivery.

Please note that we currently hold a signed and sealed contract between Semlex and the Gambia. This is contract that went through due process and intense scrutiny by a designated task force that included Justice; Finance; Information and technology and interior. So, rest assured that this was not a contract handed down by one man.

On Friday the 13th 2017, we saw communication in the media referring to a press statement by the President’s office as follows: “The Barrow government has finally decided that an indigenous Gambian technology solution company, Pristine, should work together with Semlex, a Belgian company engaged in the development and supply of technological systems in identification and authentication.

“Policy decision is that Ministry of Interior will have to work with Semlex and Pristine for the production of the national ID cards, in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance for the procedures to be followed,” Presidential spokesperson, Amie Bojang-Sissoho told reporters yesterday.”

There has also been an advice to go on tender and choose between a Local consultant company PRISTINE and our international group who is operating up to now in more than 20 countries around the world.

This local company established in The Gambia since the previous government, already got the chance to prove its incapacity to deliver international ID documents but already failed.

Please understand that Semlex will not accept this issue, as all our documents, prices and technical solutions has been already delivered to the government.

We would like to kindly remind that termination of our contract will lead to very high sanctions and costs (as stated in the Article 15: termination, in the BOT agreement).

Semlex will not accept to work with Pristine and neither will Semlex enter a tender process considering it already holds a valid contract and is in the best position to implement the project to the highest international standards.

Our reasoning is as follows:

-Semlex is present in 20 countries around the world and partners with Interpol, ICAO and the United Nations.

-Semlex holds a legally binding contract to implement the project, that in the case of default would be detrimental to the Gambia.

-The contract was then endorsed by the following ministries, Justice, Finance, Interior, Information to name a few.

-Semlex currently has equipment in the Gambia as well as in Belgium ready to be shipped to ensure that we can start immediately without delay, including a full implementation plan and schedule. This includes cards, holograms, designs etc.

-Semlex will be offering a build operate and transfer contract that will be purely financed by Semlex, with skills, knowledge and equipment to be transferred at the end of the contract.

Kindly see enclosed some of the high-quality samples for the Gambia. I hope that this in all light paints a clearer picture to ensure that the country and its respected decision makers will make the right decision with the countries best interests in mind

We look forward to reading from you within the next seven days.

This letter is sent without any prejudicial recognition and with reservation of all our rights.

In the meantime, please accept, dear Honorable, the assurance of our highest consideration.

Albert Karaziwan,

CEO