Gambia: Breaking News: Semlex/Prestine Contract Controversy; New Revelations Emerged!

Your Article: Semlex Debunked. Contract Was Terminated and Barrow is Right”

Dear Pa,

Further to termination of Semlex Contract on the 29th August 2016 by the former government, the Biometric Documents project was subsequently awarded to Africard/Zetes in September 2016. You will find attached a copy of the letter awarding the Biometric Documents to Africard/Zetes. This additional documentary evidence to show that Semlex contract was terminated by the former government well before HE Barrow came to power.

It is imperative to put this issue in its proper perspective. Pristine a solely own Gambian company, was previously awarded the contract to produce ID cards. After few years of operation, they were unceremoniously booted out of the contract by the former President. Thereafter, Mr. Touray and his brother were arrested and subsequently detained incommunicado. At the time Prestine had a valid contract, and they have every right to pursue the former for breach of contract. Prestine shall owe the bitter pill and moved on to look for other opportunities in the sub region. Indeed, their performance in going projects is spectacular.

If HE Barrow government coalition government can terminate the MGI contract for the management of the International Gateway without any concessions. Then, why should the same government entertain the rubbish from Semlex whose contract was terminated by the former government. The compromise position for Semlex to work with Prestine is welcome, but should not have been reached in the first place. Semlex’s contract was terminated by the former government and the reasons for the termination is not known to the Barrow administration.

Why did Semlex not write a similar letter written to Hon. Mai Fatty to the Minister of Interior in the former government? Why did Semlex continue to make an invest in a project that was terminated? Semlex’s claim of investing millions of euro is an attempt to blackmail the government.

The Barrow administration should walk the talk and support our indigenous Gambian companies to grow and develop to create the much needed employment in the Gambia. President Barrow stated that his government will entrench Gambianisation. Please support our own.

The government officials named in your article who are supporting and holding brief for Semlex should be sanctioned. What is wrong with some of us. Just look at what is happening in Senegal and the sub-region. We cannot develop this country of ours by relegating strategic sectors and services to outsiders. We should harness the capacity and know how much we have in our country.

WRITTEN BY AN INSIDER IN BANJUL