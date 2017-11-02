Gambia: Breaking News: Senegalese ECOMIG Soldier Allegedly Assaulted Gambian Journalist At State House; Reporter Ceesay Sustained Injuries!

Gambian journalist Fabakary Ceesay has alleged that he was assaulted by a Senegalese soldier, who is part of the ECOMIG forces stationed at the president’s office in Fajara. Mr. Ceesay is an accredited reporter permitted to cover State House functions. The incident happened on Wednesday, when Ceesay was at the State House to cover a function.

“Though I arrive late without knowing that the president is gracing the session. The security forces were very arrogant towards the people that came late. I approached one of them and exchanged words in our local language and showed him my accreditation. He let us in to the first level of the Hall where he asked us to wait for a protocol officer. After almost 2 hours, I saw Protocol officer Jobarteh and talked to him he went inside and he came back after 30 minutes and asked the security to let us in,” Ceesay said.

“While I step back to pick my bag and then this ECOMIC- Senegalese officer came and pulled my bag and said the hall is full. I told him since he is outside he cannot say so because the protocol officer asked us to enter. He pushed me and I too pushed him. He hit me on my chest saying since in the morning, I saw you arguing with our colleagues in a rude way. I responded back that that he too is rude then he hit me again; I hit him back. We exchange few blows then two of his colleagues joined him to dragged me out till I sustained injuries on my finger in front of lots of people,” Journalist Ceesay added.

Mr. Ceesay said he was manhandled and dragged out of the State House by the Senegalese ECOMIG soldier. He said Protocol officer Jobarteh witnessed the incident.

Contacted for comment seven hours ago, the ECOMIG Spokesman Andrews La-anyane said: “Thanks for the mail. I will find out and get back to you immediately.”

Up to the time of going to press, Andy hasn’t gotten back to us. We are still waiting for his response.