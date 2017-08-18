Gambia: Breaking News: State House Website Hacked!

The official website of the Gambia Government has been hacked, the Freedom Newspaper can reveal. The hackers have posted a message on the site. The hackers have claimed to be operating in Algeria.

The Freedom Newspaper was informed by email about the hacking of the State House website. The title of the email reads: “ Gambia website gov hacked by sohaip-hackerDz.” The person, who sent the email goes with the email: Sohaip1998@gmail.com. Guess he is the hacker. We never responded to the hacker’s email.

The Barrow State House should promptly look into this matter. The website is currently offline.