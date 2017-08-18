Gambia: Breaking News: Stranded GPA Passengers Decry GPA’s Poor Ferry Services!

Dozens of passengers have been rendered stranded at the Banjul seaport, the Freedom Newspaper can reveal. This followed, the alleged breakdown of the Kunta Kinteh new ferry. The only ferry currently navigable on sea is the Kanilai ferry. And that ferry is too old and it poses as a major maritime sea safety worthiness.

Basiru Cham, is one of the stranded passengers. Mr. Cham is a resident of Kentucky, here in the United States. He is currently visiting his native country, the Gambia. Cham tells Freedom Newspaper that he has been rendered stranded at the Banjul ports for over thirteen hours. He said he could not cross to the other side of the Gambian river bank in Barra, due to lack of ferries.

“I have been stranded here for over thirteen hours. I came here as early as 5:00 AM in the morning. We were told that the Kunta Kinteh ferry could not anchor at Barra due to limited water in the river. That ferry has been grounded. I think there are some folks, who are out to sabotage the new government. There is nothing wrong with that ferry. Tobaski, is coming, and some are busy making money on the sidelines. Passengers had to bribe their way to be ferried to Barra. There is corruption in this country. What is happening here is unacceptable,” Cham remarked in the local Wolof dialect.

Cham said he was on his way to visit his family in Nuimi, but due to the slow pace of the Kanilai ferry, his trip was being delayed. He called on the Barrow government to look into the activities of the Gambia ports authority staffers.

“Could you imagine passengers bribing ports staffers just to board the ferry? I refused to be part of such illegal conduct. President Barrow needs to purge the former Jammeh enablers in the system. They are still here. They are up to no good. As we speak, the ferry terminal has been filled with stranded passengers. The toilet facilities here is appalling. The sanitary conditions are bad. It is deplorable,” Cham lamented.

Mr. Cham, also alleged that there are some ports staffers, who are in the business of stealing fuel (petrol) from the ports and would in turn board the ferry to sell the alleged stolen fuel to motorists. He said he witnessed some folks selling fuel to car owners.

“I saw it with my naked eyes. I saw ports staffers selling fuel to motorists. Everyone here is busy making money for himself at the expense of the state. It is my firm belief that they are out to sabotage the new government. President Barrow should act before these people will wreck the country,” he added.

Another passenger said Gambians are abusing Karl Max’s theory of democracy. He said democracy is all about discipline, honesty, and accountability, but sadly he said, some people have misconstrued this important norm.

He said the Gambia is not heading towards the right direction. The passenger told this medium that there are three forces operating in the new Gambia: President Barrow’s government; the remnants of former president Jammeh’s government enablers, and the foreign troops in the country.

“Corruption is endemic in this country. There are forces out to sabotage the new government. These are former Jammeh enablers. They are still in the system,” he alleged.

“In order to have one’s car transported by the ferry, one is required to bribe the ports staffers over D1000 dalasis in some occasions. The official fee is around D300 or D400 dalasis for to have his car or truck transported. Many have no other alternative other than bribing dishonest ports staffers,” he further alleged.

Ports officials could not be reached for their own side of the story on the passenger’s wild accusations. The passenger warns that if the government fails to act, the ports is likely going to be paralyzed for good.

“For safety reasons, I do not think it is safe to have these old ferries to be plying the river. The government should be concerned about passengers’ safety. Safety is sacrosanct as far as transportation is concerned. The ferries are not sea worthy,” he warned.

“The port is not the only institution affected by the corruption culture in the country. Corruption is a threat to national development,” he added.