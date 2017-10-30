Gambia: Breaking News: We Cannot Ban The APRC-Darboe Tells His Supporters, As UDP Leader Warns UDP MPS To Help End APRC’s Existence In Their Constituencies Or Risked Losing Their Seats!

Gambia’s Foreign Affairs Minister and leader of the United Democratic Party (UDP’s) Ousainou Darboe said The Gambia government cannot ban dictator Yahya Jammeh’s political party—the APRC, but at the same time he says has an idea how to render the party to disappear from the political landscape for good without officially banning it. Mr. Darboe told his supporters at a mass rally in Busumba on Sunday, that if they want the APRC to be banned, they must vote massively for the UDP candidates in the upcoming Council and Mayoral elections scheduled for next year April. “We will not ban the APRC. They will ban themselves. You can proof this by denying them votes in the coming council elections. If you do not want APRC and Jammeh’s t shirts to be worn in your localities, deny the party votes in the coming council elections. That is the only way that the APRC can be banned; or rendered dysfunctional,” Darboe told his followers.

Mr. Darboe’s statement came in the wake of the “successful comeback” meeting held by the APRC, on Saturday, at Buffer-Zone, and was attended by thousands of the party’s supporters across the country. Traffic was brought to halt in the KMC area—due to the APRC motorcade which had stormed the municipality.

Mr. Darboe’s speech centered more on the APRC, a party, which has ruled the Gambia for over twenty-two years. He took a swipe at the APRC saying that it is a one-man party, dominated by the exiled Gambian dictator Yahya Jammeh. Yet, Darboe admitted that the UDP cannot make it as a party, if it fails to open its door to the APRC defectors. Hence, he urged his supporters to be more receptive to the APRC, including the supporters of the other existing political parties in the country.

“The APRC is a one man party. That’s why they had an interim leader. There was no Deputy leader, when Yahya Jammeh was leaving the country,” Darboe remarked in the Mandinka local dialect.

Mr. Darboe thanked Alhagie Darboe of the UDP for coming up with the idea that the UDP should have Deputy leaders prior to his jailing. He said there is proper leadership hierarchy at the UDP compared to Jammeh’s one-man party.

Notwithstanding, Darboe said the UDP, must tap membership opportunities in parties such as the APRC. He thinks that the UDP should be an inclusive party than isolating other political parties.

“The UDP alone cannot do it. We cannot succeed without having others on our side. The party should open its doors to all and sundry. My Dad was a member of the UP party. We should allow APRC and other defectors to feel at home at the UDP,” Darboe added.

Mr. Darboe welcomed a group of “APRC defectors” to the UDP at the Busumbala meeting. He told them that they share the same membership rights as any other UDP supporter.

As Darboe’s political base remains uncertain—given the recent comeback of the APRC, and the soaring support base for Mama Kandeh’s GDC party, and Halifa Sallah of the PDOIS party, the UDP leader referenced the defection of Lamin Waa Juwara to the APRC to further proof a point that it is normal for people to change heart in politics.

Mr. Juwara used to be an official of Mr. Darboe’s UDP party, but the duo parted company, following allegations from Mr. Juwara that Darboe relied on the UDP party to pay up the back taxes he owed to the Gambian state for him to be able run as presidential candidate.

Mr. Juwara was expelled from the UDP as soon as he made the accusations against Mr. Darboe. He then formed his own party-called NDAM. He served as dictator Jammeh’s Local Government Minister, before he was fired and subsequently jailed.

“Between the period of 1997 to 2005; who has ever dreamt that Waa Juwara will ever leave the UDP? Who has ever thought that Juwara will work for Yahya Jammeh? There is no permanent interest or enemies in politics,” Darboe said.

UDP Warns MPS To Promote UDP Agenda Or Risked..

Mr. Darboe also issued a warning to the UDP MPS in the National Assembly. He told them that they risked losing their seats in future elections, if they failed to extend their National Assembly duties to promote the interest of the party in their respective constituencies. He therefore tasked them to work towards ending APRC existence in their constituencies.

“To the UDP MPS, thanks for your services to the country, but there is more work to be done. You need to extend your engagements to your respective constituencies. Keep in my mind that your role to promote the UDP, has become more urgent today. Failure of which, you stand the risk of losing your seats,” Darboe warned the UDP MPs.

Mr. Darboe also defended President Adama Barrow’s record as a leader. He said those pointing accusing fingers against Mr. Barrow—painting him as someone corrupt or incompetent, don’t know what they are talking about. He said Barrow is an upright man.

Mr. Darboe also called on Gambians both at home and abroad to desist from using social media to traffic messages that will incite violence in the country. He said such messages are not good for the country.

Written By Pa Nderry M’Bai

Email: panderrymbai@gmail.com

Tel: 919-749-6319