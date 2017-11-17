Gambia: Breaking News: “Yahya Jammeh Used To Borrow Money From Me,” Amadou Samba Tells Commission

At the Janneh Commission

“Yahya Jammeh Used to Borrow Money from Me,” Amadou Samba tells Commission

Continuing his testimony this morning Thursday, 16 November 2017 , Mr Amadou Samba told the the Janneh Commission that he routinely lent money to Yahya Jammeh, which the latter never paid back and that he was afraid to ask him to pay back. “He used to borrow money from me. If somebody borrows money from you, they will never let you know that they have money. So there is no way I could have known whether Jammeh had enough money to buy the properties that he purchased. I only served as an intermediary. And as an intermediary, I never collected commission for any of the properties I negotiated for him. And I don’t know the source of Jammeh’s funds.”

When asked why he did not list the Standard Chartered Bank House along Kairaba Avenue next to the Traffic Lights one of Jammeh’s properties, he said categorically that the property belongs to him. “Yahya Jammeh does not own the Standard Chartered Bank House. It is my property. It is in the name of Afro Gambia Ltd, which I incorporated in 1986. I owned 80% shares, while my late mother owned 20% shares. He used the building for years for his companies and never paid any rent. But the other tenants pay rent to me. There is another property of mine in Cape Point that the cabin crew of an airline used. Jammeh also did not pay the rent for that property. They even accumulated huge electricity bills that I had to settle with NAWEC. I accepted that bad treatment out of fear.”

He tendered the necessary documents relating to the Standard Chartered Bank House and they were admitted as exhibits.

For some of the properties, he said that certain lawyers served as solicitors including Ida Drammeh and Salieu Taal. But sources close to the commission told this medium that Amie Bensuoda was the solicitor for Yahya Jammeh for the Dr Samba’s property and the property of Dr Lenrie Peters. That she even signed on the same page as the dictator Yahya Jammeh. “I negotiated for Yahya Jammeh because if somebody like Yahya Jammeh says you should negotiate for him, who am I to say no? We all knew what the situation was like in those days. I supported his party but not him. It is my constitutional right to support any political party as a citizen of this country. I remember when I sent a letter by DHL to Yahya Jammeh telling him that I did not support him. When DHL got back to me that Jammeh had received the letter, I contacted my son who was in the country to flee because I knew that Jammeh would go after him. Jammeh really sent somebody from the NIA to my home. Fortunately, my son had fled and there was no member of my family around. As I said before I was always afraid of Yahya Jammeh. If I had said no to Jammeh, he would have thought I was trying to sabotage him. And we know what he could do.”

He said he was not a sacred cow during the Jammeh regime, explaining that the reason he did not get into trouble with Yahya Jammeh was that he was “extra careful” in his dealings with Yahya Jammeh. “If I were untouchable, would Jammeh have arrested and detained my dear sister Mary Samba, who is now my lawyer, for days at the NIA? I was extra careful with Yahya Jammeh. I paid all my taxes in full. So much so that the Customs decorated me. I knew the kind of man I was dealing with. I was extra careful with Jammeh. That is why the public perception is that I was untouchable during Jammeh’s regime. No, no, no, I was extra careful with him and in my business affairs. I paid all my taxes in full.”

He said he was never assigned the management of Kairaba Beach Hotel. “I was dealing with Baba Jobe and not Yahya Jammeh. I don’t know why Jammeh always left me out of his business affairs.”

Concerning the water tank in Kanilai that was purchased from UK, he tendered the necessary documents to show that the UK company received the outstanding 6 million dalasis that Social Security paid to him for them to release the consignment. “I was not the chairman of the board of social security at the time. I had resigned.”

“I don’t own my success to Yahya Jammeh. Way back in 1986 when I incorporated Afro Gambia, Yahya Jammeh was still going to high school. In 1992, I was named Man of the Year in the Gambia. I was also named Businessman of the Year. Duties I have paid since I started business in 1986 run into billions of dalasis; my company taxes I have paid run into billions of dalasis. I created millions of employment before Jammeh came to power. You will recall that I worked at the AG Chambers many years ago. Some people tried to bribe me and I felt insulted. I told myself that if nonentities can make money, why can’t I? That is why I went into business.”