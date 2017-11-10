Gambia: Brikama II Power Station – 20 MW

Dear Pa,

The irony of the laying of the foundation stone. If this project as the Barrow government claims is initiated by them to alleviate the perennial electricity problems, then why did the Barrow government award the construction works contract to GTG own by Muhammed Bazzi/Fadi close associates of former President Jammeh and principal witness to the Janneh commission. The revelations that have come out of the Janneh commission in relation to the Gambian resources they squandered are staggering.

So, it is beyond comprehension that the New Gambia will tango with unscrupulous individuals who have caused much destruction to the Gambia. Something is certainly not right, seeing the Vice President and cabinet ministers in the same gathering with close associates of former president Jammeh celebrating a project that was awarded to GTG and it’s partner by the former government.

The Barrow coalition government should explain to the Gambian the facts surrounding this important national project.

According to the project documents, the project started in July 2017. Why did the Barrow coalition government wait until November 2017 to lay the foundation stone of this project awarded to GTG is 2016.

The re-engineered relation between Bazzi/Fadi and the Barrow coalition government is a cause for concern.

Written By An insider