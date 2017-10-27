Gambia: Darboe Spits At Those Questioning Barrow’s 57 Vehicles Gift To The MPS; Says No Party Could Have Removed Jammeh Without The UDP; Darboe Clams To Have Declined Barrow’s VP Offer!

The combative Gambia’s Foreign Minister Ousainou Darboe said people questioning the 57 vehicles Adama Barrow donated to the members of the legislative branch—the National Assembly ought to have raised similar questions when Barrow extended similar donation to the political parties that formed the coalition government prior to the National Assembly elections. Mr. Darboe who appeared on the “Kerr Fatou show” on Thursday aired on GRTS, raised his voice when Nyang Njie took up the issue with him.

It was Mr. Njie’s contention that the source of the Barrow’s philanthropist gesture ought to have been disclosed to the Gambian public than treating it as a private affair. Njie also had a problem with the vehicles that were given to the MPS by Barrow to bear private registration numbers. He said the vehicles ought to have bear the registration numbers of the Gambia government.

The conversational dialogue the Kerr Fatou crew had with Darboe later resulted to chest pounding on the side of the politician. The “egotistic and insecure” politician debunked Nyang Njie’s assertion. He disagreed with Njie’s claims that the vehicle ought to have GG registration plate numbers. He asked Njie if the Gambia Port Authority vehicles had GG registration plates, Njie maintained that the GPA is a quasi-government, unlike the National Assembly, which he says was an arm of the government.

Mr. Njie contends that since the vehicles were donated to the president by an anonymous philanthropist, the onus lies on the government to tell the Gambian people about the source of the donation. He also put it to Darboe that there is a fundamental difference between quasi-institutions such as the port and the Legislative branch of the government.

The combative and defensive Lawyer Darboe, as he is fondly called by his followers, refused to be schooled by Mr. Njie about the role of the legislature vis-à-vis quasi-institutions that are outside the purview of the Central government.

Mr. Darboe resorted to picking on the media for failing to seek proper clarification from the State House Press Director Amie Bojang Sissoho when the news of the mysterious gift hits the newstand. He said the press ought to have raised the issue with Mrs. Sissoho before opening the floodgate for speculations and counter speculations.

Notwithstanding, Mr. Darboe doesn’t think that those demanding answers from the president’s office about the source of the vehicles are being sincere. He said none of the political parties who benefited from the previous presidential gift complained when the first batch of the vehicles were given to them.

Nyang Njie maintained that at the time of the first donation, the aspiring MPS were yet to be elected in the house. Hence, he debunked Darboe’s assertion.

Mr. Darboe said the vehicles are Gambia government vehicles and the MPS will handover the vehicles to their successors once their term ended.

UDP Is The Only Party That Could Unseat Jammeh

Mr. Darboe also claimed during the hour-long conversation he had with the Kerr Fatou crew that without the UDP’s participation in the past elections, none of the political parties which partnered with his party could have caused an electoral upset against the former dictator Yahya Jammeh. Darboe credited the UDP for the recent change of government in the Gambia.

Mr. Darboe was in jail, when the opposition formed an alliance to oppose Jammeh in the December 1st presidential election. He said he wanted a female candidate to represent his party the UDP, but Adama Barrow happens to be the chosen candidate from the UDP Central Committee. He respected the decision of the party by nominating Barrow as its flag bearer, he said.

The reason why he wanted a female candidate to be on the party’s ballot was because the other opposition parties never wanted the UDP to lead past opposition mergers. Even though the UDP is the biggest party in the Gambia, Darboe said for some reasons his colleagues in the opposition never wanted his party to lead party political alliances. He maintained that throughout the world parties with the biggest following usually lead opposition mergers.

UDP Is Not A Mandinka Party

Mr. Darboe brushed out criticisms that he is heading a tribal party. He fired back by branding his critics as agents of smear campaign. He claimed that the UDP is a diverse party, which has an open-door policy for all and sundry—irrespective of one’s ethic group or tribal affiliation.

Although, Mr. Darboe never shied away from saying that the reason why his critics are branding his party as a Mandinka party, is because the Mandinkas formed the majority of the population in the Gambia. He referenced Italy, where the Catholics formed the majority, but he said it would be wrong for anyone to use ethnicity or religion as a basis to paint a political party as tribal party.

Mr. Darboe also urged his supporters to be tolerant and respect divergent views. He is not worried about some of the folks, who are allegedly using social media to insult him. He said such insults will not reduce anything from him; “it would rather elevate my political cloud” he said.

Mr. Darboe also denied favoring his party supporters in the area of employment opportunities in the Foreign Service and elsewhere in the government. He said jobs are given by merit and not whom you know.

Barrow Is The President

Mr. Darboe also debunked the widely held view that he is Gambia’s De Facto president. He said Barrow is his boss. He takes orders from Barrow.

For Darboe, he said, he is like any other government employee. He said those trafficking such information probably wanted him to be president. He jokingly said.

On the Vice president issue, Darboe said Barrow wanted to appoint him as VP, but he declined the offer—citing his age. He said he doesn’t want to violate the law and as such he decided to decline Barrow’s offer.

Mr. Darboe came to the defense of Fatoumatta Tambajang saying that she never lied about her age. He referenced the controversy Ms. Tambajang’s appointment generated. Hence, which promoted government to change the age limit to make an end to the controversy.