Gambia: Deadliest Corruption Uncovered At GAF; As GAF’s Musa Jammeh Deceives Finance Ministry Staffers To Issue A Fake Billing Payment Of D 4,000,000 In respect Of Meat And Fish To A Nonexistent Vendor Called Malamin Manjang Of Yundum!

A major corruption story smoking gun has been uncovered at the Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) Headquarters under the leadership CDS Masaneh Kinteh, the Freedom Newspaper can authoritatively report. A staffer of the Ministry of Finance has been conniving with the GAF Command to issue fake invoices amounting to D4,000.000 dalasi in an attempt to scam the broken Barrow system. Finance Ministry staffer Lamin Fatty and GAF’s Finance Director Lt. Colonel Musa Jammeh have been named in the scandal. Musa Jammeh is CDS Masaneh Kinteh’s errand boy at GAF.

“A staff of the Ministry of Finance namely Lamin Fatty from Yundum Village provided cash allocation to the GAF finance headed by Lt. Col Musa Jammeh to raise payments that are fake to a vendor called Malamin Manjang of Yundum Village. The payment is over D4,000,000. The payments are in respect of meat and fish but in reality the supply is not effected,” Our highly placed sources at the Finance Ministry and GAF Headquarters have intimated.

“This can be confirmed in the battalions or units whether the delivery notes after supply has been given. The Accountant General should intercept those payment vouchers to verify. The CDS is using this stupid Jola boy Musa Jammeh to ruin the GAF resources. This is unacceptable,” the concerned insiders added.

This is one of the deadliest corruption rackets ever recorded at the GAF headquarters since the inception of the institution. Lt. Colonel Musa Jammeh and his partners in financial crimes have been issuing faking invoices (billing) to the Ministry of Finance, claiming to be paying nonexistent vendors.

Fake billing was rampant during Jammeh’s era. It contributed towards the collapse of the economy. The new political dispensation should look into the matter.

CDS Masaneh Kinteh Is Yet Take His Oath Of Office

Since his appointment as CDS, Masaneh Kinteh hasn’t taken his oath of secrecy, and allegiance before the “commander-in-chief” Adama Barrow. It is a constitutional requirement. GAF insiders said they cannot understand why Kinteh can be hired without being sworn into office. This is absurd, said our source.

Masaneh Kinteh has served as Army Commander for a period of FIVE YEARS under Jammeh’s rule. He also served as Chief of Defense Staff for FOUR YEARS in the past Jammeh administration. Throughout the period in question, he has taken his oath of secrecy and allegiance before he was tasked to head the respective positions.

The Army spokesman could not be reached for comment.