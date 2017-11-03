Gambia: Democracy has been slammed right on our face and our natural and inalienable rights are now a government discretionary choice

The concerns of the #occupiedWestfield advocators are democratically genuine and legitimate, the unprecedented outage of electricity and water is unbearable, and that’s the aggrieved concern they want to exhibit in a peaceful and an orderly manner, but the government disregards the needs of the masses and denied them a permit, sighting security concerns and insufficient security personnel to guide it, this excuse is lame and ludicrous and only signals the use of coercion to subdue dissent and violate our constitutional guaranteed right to assemble and demonstrate peacefully without arms, it is a pity that our young democracy is going down the road and the evils of dictatorship is surfacing it’s ugly head to restrain our democratic rights, our natural and inalienable rights are now a government discretionary choice or dispensation of government, this is scary, our freedom is gradually slipping away from us..

The government of the present came into effect on the premise of democratic dispensation and to do differently what the previous administration has subjected us into, but the same dictatorial features are lingering, denying the occupied Westfield a permit is a slap in the face of democracy, I am horribly disappointed, this isn’t the choice that the people voted for, its like the same law they were fighting against, is the same law they are using to deter us from exercising our constitutional rights, what an irony..

If this trend continues, then this is a government upon which we must not base our hopes for the future, we will not survive as a young democratic nation if this continues to persist, the government should have granted them a permit and deploy security officers to march along, in an orderly fashion to prevent anarchy and disturbance and send a government representative preferably the energy minister to speak to the people in a pacified language and placate their temper and concerns. This would have earned the Government more respect and will shrink the opposition against them.

The government has betrayed the core value of our constitutional rights and have shot themselves right on the foot, this is a callous mistake and a mis-calculated decision as far as the material needs of the people are unmet, this will only precipitate the opposition against them to keep surging. The government is beholding to the people that have no source of power except from the sovereign people and that’s what they don’t want, they are now trading our freedom for security concerns, they are definitely under estimating the power of the people..

In conclusion, It is wise on those organizers to seek redress from the courts to see to it that justice prevails, I’ll not presume that the courts will rule an unfair verdict, because it has not yet being tested, let’s see how independent our justice system is..

Thank you..

Written By Samba P Jallow