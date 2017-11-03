Gambia: Ding-Ding Manso Interior Minister Fatty Weighs In The Occupy Westfield Protest Controversy!

Ding-Ding Manso Interior Minister Mai Fatty has finally weighed in on the ongoing controversy surrounding the “ Occupy Westfield” protest group. He met the group today at his office. He explained the versatile prevailing security situation at play at the moment in the Gambia.

“I invited leaders of the #Occupywestfield movement for talks on a protest the movement is planning to embark upon. I was joined by my colleague minister of Energy Mr Fafa Sanyang, National Security Adviser Mr Momodou Badjie and others. I made them understand that the times are still uncertain when it comes to the security of the homeland. They have spoken and government will work with them on the issue, in the best interest of the country,” Fatty said in a message posted on his Facebook page.

Reports have it that the protest is going ahead on Sunday as planned. The group is protesting against NAWEC’s inability to provide water and electricity to Gambians.