Gambia: Do your job but don’t harass citizens, Fatty tells airport security

The Minister of the Interior Mai Ahmad Fatty has called on airport security to eschew from any act of harassment of Gambian citizens arriving at the Banjul International Airport.

Dozens of travellers arriving home in the recent past have filed complaints about harassment and violations of their rights by airport security.

And speaking on Tuesday afternoon when he paid a visit to the Banjul International Airport, Minister Fatty said any harassment of citizens arriving at the airport should end.

“We know what the law says but we are going to change that law. People should be allowed to come in with things that are supposed to be gifts for their family. I know there are people who do not want this to stop because they are benefitting personally. We all know how difficult it is to live in someone else’s country. There is this appellation of ‘foreigner’ which we are all familiar with. The people must be allowed to come in freely and feel that they are home,” he said.

But he added: “But then travelers should also obey the law. When a law enforcement officer says, ‘stop’ you should stop. But you cannot come with your arrogance and think you will do whatever you like. You will be arrested and I will be the first to support your prosecution.”

‘Crime is not on the rise’

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Mai Ahmad Fatty has dismissed assertions of increase in criminal activities in the country.

“Police statistics have shown that crime is stabilizing and is in fact coming down,” he said when he paid a brief visit to the Gambia Police Force Training School in Banjullinding on Tuesday.

Adding: “I want to inform the Gambian public that crime is not on the rise. What we have is that there is the courage and the flexibility now to report crime. Crime is reported more regularly than before and it gives the perception that crime is on the rise. Police statistics have shown that crime is stabilizing and is in fact coming down.

Fatty said Gambian police are doing a tremendous job in curbing crime and criminality – and “as the custodians of internal security, the country will do well by making sure that we give police priority, we give them maximum resources they need because of an era of uncertainty.”

He said: “In The Gambia, the nature of crime is changing but a lot is being done. They officers are doing very well to curb crime. We have patrols with the resources we have and criminals must know that there will be no hiding place for them. But Gambians must go to the police and report crime. You don’t go on Facebook or take a picture to social media and say, ‘ I was robbed.’ Social media is not going to apprehend the criminal. You must go to the police and report crime. We must respect law enforcement institutions and report crime when it happens. You must work with them and help them in their investigations.”