Gambia: Document: Keynote Address On the Role of the Media in the Process of Transitional Justice by Fatou Jagne SENGHORE, Regional Director- Article 19 West Africa On the Occasion of The Public Symposium on Transitional Justice in The Gambia

Keynote Address On the Role of the Media in the Process of Transitional Justice by Fatou Jagne SENGHORE, Regional Director- Article 19 West Africa On the Occasion of The Public Symposium on Transitional Justice in The Gambia. At the Faculty of Law Auditorium, Kanifing 28th October 2017

I want to begin my address by first thanking the organizers of this symposium- the School of Arts and Sciences (SAS) of the University of the Gambia and Gambia Watch (GW)- for initiating the dialogue on this important topic.

I am deeply honoured and grateful to see our country overcome 22 years of repression through peaceful election. Today, the Gambia attracts attention from all over the world.

The Gambia, once named the capital of African Human Rights had become an extremely oppressive context for journalists and vocal human rights defenders to work in. Until the recent change, the country was ranked as the worst violator of press freedom and fundamental rights in the West Africa region. Despite this dark picture, the human rights situation was neglected for so many years; very few were interested in what was happening in the country.

I was fortunate to be here last year around this time and working with other colleagues to push the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR) to pressure the Government to among others: allow political prisoners access to medical care and to their counsels and to call for their release. For the first time, in a public forum we organised on October 21st coinciding with the Africa Human Right Day[1], I saw many Gambians and families of victims speak out publicly about their experience and ordeals.

It was a defining moment for us. At the end of the session a resolution was adopted[2] and senior members of the ACHPR spoke out and engaged the families for the first time.

Tensions were high as the country was gearing toward an election that many thought was a mere formality. The formation of the coalition was a milestone that boosted many Gambians, but yet none of us here could have predicted that December 1st 2016 will be a turning point for our country, and a peaceful one. Indeed, a formidable and unprecedented union of Gambians within and outside the country resorted to the creative use of social media and crowdsourcing to significantly make a difference. How Gambians did it, is a complex and yet ground-breaking story that needs to be documented, and shared with generations to come, hence the importance of research institutions such as the UTG and professional media.

Key lessons I take away: humility, resolve and unity.

ARTICLE 19 worked to support free speech and media freedom in the Gambia for more than a decade now and believe that this symposium is timely and contributes immensely to expanding the public space for exchanges and to prepare ourselves for the challenges that the transition presents to the country in the crucial years ahead.

As Gambians, a reflection on the constraints, scope, focus and priorities of the kind of transitional justice we intend to pursue will ensure that we set the right agenda and tone for this important exercise. I believe opportunities still exist to further enrich the discussions and input in the provisions of the bill being drafted for the Gambian Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC). Opportunities also exists to further reach out to the public despite the limited time we may have, by making available our insights from this forum to the drafters and further engaging the media to understand the stakes and communicate them widely to the public.

I do not intend to belabour the points raised by the speakers earlier. They have indeed provided the framework for our discussions today. Yet it’s important to further reflect on the key delimitations of Transitional justice. I do this to lay the background for the role that we all expect the Media to play in this process.

Similar to other countries which have gone through transition, one of the benefits of The Gambia’s transitional justice process will be the opportunity to deal with the systematic and massive violations of human rights that occurred over the last 22-year rule of the past regime.

The TRRC bill in its current form will largely pursue a formal and restorative agenda. This will include an opportunity offered to victims and perpetrators in a truth- telling and healing process at the truth commission. A reparations program and various kinds of institutional reform which Article 19 West Africa is supporting with our partners will be key for the country to turn from its dark page.

I must highlight that, in this important process, not only must Justice be done, it must also be seen to be done. For victims, their participation in this process should not be restricted to testifying alone, but they should be witnesses to justice being carried out through the TRRC proceedings. This should be guaranteed whether they get the results they desire or not. Equally, for the audience not directly affected by past human rights violations, especially for both local and international audience witnessing the proceedings, justice should be seen to be served.

This leads us to the obvious question of ‘how that can be achieved?’ Many players will be central in this process, key among them is the Media.

And what role the media should play in ensuring free flow of information about the transitional justice process to foster the required public discourse.

Although non-victims, both local and international, may have little to contribute to the process when the TRRC process commences, initial efforts made by CSOs, victims and non-victims alike, towards demanding appropriate communication mechanisms during the bill drafting stage goes a long way to strengthen the dissemination loop for critical information about the process from designated officials of the Commission. The right to know, for victims and even for those who are not victims is an important element and will serve as a guarantee of the sanctity of the entire process.

The TRRC bill should equip the executive arm of the commission or the communication team to provide timely information to both local and international audience. This effort, like in past instances, has always required a deeper level of cooperation with the media. In the media, the TRRC will have a reliable partner to execute this requirement.

Let’s not forget, that the success of Transitional Justice is now boosted by the development of electronic media and social networks especially after the indictment of the Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet by a Spanish Judge in 1998. A new precedent for International Justice Coverage by the media had been set out since then. Indeed, the recent coverage of the case of the Chadian dictator Hissene Habre equally shows how relevant the media is in these circumstances.

ARTICLE 19 believes that the respect for freedom of expression is a crucial element in any long-term policy to promote peace and bring an end impunity. It is a necessary basis for the wider debate on accountability. Freedom of expression is also necessary for addressing human rights abuses

It is a recognized fact all over the world that the media plays a vital role in protecting democracy and its institutions. Almost everyone relies on the media (sometimes known as the public watchdog) to learn about news and hear or contribute to debates. In this respect, international bodies have frequently emphasized the “pre-eminent role of the press in a State governed by the rule of law.”

In the preamble of its landmark Declaration of Principles on Freedom of Expression in Africa adopted 15 years in the Gambia, the ACHPR reiterates the “key role of the media and other means of communication in ensuring full respect for freedom of expression, in promoting the free flow of information and ideas, in assisting people to make informed decisions and in facilitating and strengthening democracy”[3]

‘The media’s framing of events can determine the parameters for interpreting Transitional Justice measures and their key aims, including the meaning of ‘justice’, ‘reconciliation’, and ‘truth’. For example, the South African Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) (1995–2002) enjoyed broad media coverage which made the quest for a mutual understanding of the past a truly societal event, but at the same time also influenced public opinion about the work of the TRC. Likewise, the media portrayal of the trial of Milošević at the ICTY (2002) had a great impact upon public opinion in Serbia.’

What I just read is a quote from a 2016 University of Oxford Publication on Opportunities and Challenges of Media Collaboration in Transitional Justice and highlights the crucial role of the media during these periods.

It cannot therefore be overemphasized that the media will be useful in this process in The Gambia too.

In my recommendations, I will place much more emphasis on ‘local’ than ‘international’ media professionals operating in The Gambia. Media professionals will play an important role in relaying information and analysis to the wider audience. The role of community media and local languages will be crucial in ensuring an inclusive communication.

Looking at what is expected let me address the current challenges facing the Gambian media fraternity and how that possibly can affect their efficiency during the crucial process ahead. I will provide recommendations that could mitigate these challenges.

Present Challenges

The first challenge is the limited space for privately owned broadcasting media in The Gambia: The GRTS is obviously expected to play a dominant role in the coverage of the media compared to other local networks. While its capacity far outweighs privately owned media, their dominance within the current local media space in the country means that for the local audience they get only limited national source of information on the process. A more diverse source would have been helpful.

The GRTS is obviously expected to play a dominant role in the coverage of the media compared to other local networks. While its capacity far outweighs privately owned media, their dominance within the current local media space in the country means that for the local audience they get only limited national source of information on the process. A more diverse source would have been helpful. Another key element will be resources: both human and technical resources for the public broadcaster and media in general to be able to meet the expectations of a public in need of adequate, relevant and timely information during this transition

Secondly, let me reiterate the fact that the work of the media impacts hugely on public perceptions. The Media can inform, but they can also distort public opinion. The Gambian Media fraternity is no different. The advent of new media/social media and other online sources of information on Transitional Justice processes around the world further heightens this possibility. Their emergence means that people are empowered to actively exercise their right to freedom of expression. While this is assuring and positive, The Gambian media however, currently has the daunting task of setting the coverage and reporting agenda for the TRRC process. Their current level of preparedness for this task is arguable due to many years of oppression and muzzling the press. Many Medias outlets and senior reporters have been affected by years of repression.

The media front despite its determination to grow over the years amidst the political challenges and its future potential seems largely uncoordinated.

Again, the low level of investments into technology and other resources means that international media networks are likely to take over the reportage and analysis of proceedings and overshadow local media networks. With much resource comes the ability to invest into coverage and ensure a broader audience. Regrettably this is what will be the case in the upcoming months when the TRRC sits.

During the transition period, the media may set the agenda for political debate, offer alternative interpretations of the ongoing events, and create support for emerging political parties. While previous research suggests that the media tend to be most supportive of democracy in the early stages of democratization, their performance is vulnerable to political control which manifests itself in highly opinionated and politicized reporting during transition phases. The media’s role in the early stages of democratization can be very influential because of its potential impact on political decisions and political orientations.[4]

The list cannot be exhausted. But the constraints experienced by the media in The Gambia are not likely to go away before the TRRC starts; however, one could focus on supporting the media to boost its capacity and infrastructure.

We should however not lose hope.

Recommendations

Local media networks should begin to create partnerships among themselves in terms of sharing resources and matching up capabilities to cover events during the TRRC process . This is likely to ensure an improved efficient diverse source of information for both local and international audience. Community radio stations should not be left behind. The partnerships should go beyond the Greater Banjul.

. This is likely to ensure an improved efficient diverse source of information for both local and international audience. Community radio stations should not be left behind. The partnerships should go beyond the Greater Banjul. The local media fraternity should begin to strategize on filtering their messages through new media tools to ensure that they are still relied on throughout the process. Their capacity to verify sources of information will mean that less opportunities will be created for false news on social media platforms particularly in relation to the TRRC.

The Gambian media, should also position themselves to be a source of information in the upcoming process . A systematic capacity building and preparation would ensure it is not relegated to the background by the international media in the coming months. Our media professionals have the advantage of the local knowledge and language, the dynamics as well as details of history inaccessible by its international partners. This will be essential in positioning them as a reference point for reliable information on the TRRC process.

Our media professionals have the advantage of the local knowledge and language, the dynamics as well as details of history inaccessible by its international partners. This will be essential in positioning them as a reference point for reliable information on the TRRC process. Again, the Gambian media should continue to rely on its journalistic principles and high professional standards throughout this process. Their objective reporting will heighten their credibility as custodians of a fair transitional justice process . Sensationalism should not be encouraged by media managers.

. Sensationalism should not be encouraged by media managers. Protection of victims should be at the centre of the kind of reportage they seek to carry out. Confidentiality and respect for abused victims should be part of the driving values during this important period.

Confidentiality and respect for abused victims should be part of the driving values during this important period. Lastly, we come from a 22- year of repression and division, the Media should seek to contribute in a professional manner to restoring the broken ties and bringing to the fore the human rights dimension.

In order for the media to perform this daunting task, important safeguards are needed to protect its independence. Editorial independence must be protested as temptation to control media content could undermined the public right to know and the truth telling process.

Conclusion

I began by highlighting the wonderful opportunity we have as Gambians to pursue the transitional justice agenda. Although a number of crucial challenges exist, there remains a huge potential for the local media outlet and reporters in the country to step up efforts in their coverage of events related to the TRRC.

From now till the start of TRRC proceedings next year, the media should be encouraged to think through their strategies to ensure they remain relevant as far as dissemination of information is concerned.

The right to information and truth about past human rights violations are fundamental for accountability, to addressing impunity and to preventing recurrence of human rights violations.

We must know the truth, we happened, how it happened in other to get close and enable the country to reconcile and move on and be able to say NEVER AGAIN.

As ARTICLE 19, we remain committed with our partners to continue our years of support to the media fraternity in pursuit of their goals associated with the Transitional Justice Process, with the truth seeking and consolidation of an independent media and open society where free flow of information. Our organisation is currently under an agreement with the Ministries of Justice and Information assisting the Government in the reform of the laws and policies that inhibit freedom of expression.

I thank you for your audience.

[1] https://www.article19.org/resources.php/resource/38534/en/the-gambia:-the-african-commission-must-put-a-stop-to-the-crackdown-on-freedom-of-expression-and-assembly-ahead-of-presidential-elections

[2] http://www.achpr.org/sessions/59th/resolutions/360/

[3] http://www.achpr.org/mechanisms/freedom-of-expression/Declaration%20of%20Principles%20on%20Freedom%20of%20Expression%20in%20Africa

[4] Jebril, Stetka, Loveless. 2013. Media and Democratisation: What is Known about the Role of Mass Media in Transitions to Democracy. Report Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism. https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Matthew_Loveless/publication/275331900_Media_and_Democratisation_What_is_Known_about_the_Role_of_Mass_Media_in_Transitions_to_Democracy/links/55379b340cf268fd0018a762/Media-and-Democratisation-What-is-Known-about-the-Role-of-Mass-Media-in-Transitions-to-Democracy.pdf?origin=publication_list