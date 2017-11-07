Gambia: Editorial: The Gambia Is A Paranoid State!

The Gambia has reached the level of “a paranoid state.” A paranoid state, is a state, in which fear rules. In our case, the government of the day is living in an unnecessary anxiety, fear and worry. Hence, any slightest demand by the citizenry to exercise their constitutional rights to peacefully assemble to vent their grievances against failed institutions such as NAWEC, is denied under the pretext of frivolous security concerns. A paranoid state hardly accomplishes developmental goals for her people. It focuses on compiling enemies list; fortifying security agencies; and the protection of the political class at the expense of poor taxpayers. Deggit (meaning HARD FACTS).

Sunday, November 5th marks a dark day as far as our new “found democracy” is concerned. Even though a permit to hold a peaceful procession was denied to the Occupy Westfield protesters, by the police, the paranoid government of Adou Boy deploys armed police intervention unit (PIU) officers at Westfield. And this was not what was agreed upon when the Occupy Westfield folks met with the authorities concerned over the weekend.

An amicable consensus was reached between the parties concerned at the meeting for the proposed protest march to be called off due to security reasons. And the Occupy Westfield folks complied.

What appeared to be “an ambush” was laid for the would-be protesters—with the sudden deployment of the PIU officers, in the event the protesters happened to show up unexpectedly, or had not honored their side of the bargain. The goal for the deployment was to quell any unexpected protest.

National security is a universal imperative, but we expect the government to be democratic and transparent in its dealings with her citizens. There is nothing wrong to deploy troops in any part of the Gambia, but too much paranoia will only derail national development.

It is now clear to Gambians that this government is living in fear. Contrary to its claims of being committed to defending and promoting the right to peaceful assembly, recent events have suggested the opposite. Passersby, bystanders, and early commuters were alarmed by the heavy presence of PIU officers at Westfield.

The likes of rapper Ali Cham, AKA Killa Ace, and his compatriots were allegedly harassed by the PIU, while walking around the vicinity of Westfield. A scuffle ensued between the Paras, Killa Ace and his boys. Their crime was videotaping the presence of the PIU officers at Westfield.

Under Yahya Jammeh’s rule, the PIUS were Jammeh’s tool to suppress dissent, and peaceful assembly. They used force to disperse unprovoked gatherings and processions. This has led to the abduction, and the torture to death of Ebrima Solo Sandeng, a former official of the United Democratic Party (UDP). Several UDP women, including Fatoumatta Jawara, Fatou Camara, and Nogoi Njie were tortured and sexually molested by the then NIA.

Nine months into Barrow’s presidency, the Gambia hasn’t reform for the better yet; it is instead employing Jammeh’s political playbook to cow citizens. The regime should not only champion for an open state society to thrive in the Gambia, but it should also respect the fundamental provisions of the constitution.

The last time we checked, a state of emergency hasn’t been declared in the Gambia. Political parties are crisscrossing the nation—organizing political rallies. Now to deny concerned citizens the right to converge peacefully to vent their resentment against NAWEC, is morally and constitutionally wrong. We need a democratic Gambia, in which all citizens, irrespective of party affiliation, political beliefs, tribe, creed, or religion, gender, and sexual orientation are free to live in peace and dignity.

Mr. President, it is about time, you depart from making empty political rhetorics and live by the dictates of the constitution. A paranoid state is not the way forward for the new Gambia. We rest our case!