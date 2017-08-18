Gambia: European Development Days (EDD)

Organised by the European Commission, the European Development Days (EDD) bring the development community together in Brussels each year to share ideas and experiences.

In this context, more than 5,000 people from 140 countries gathered in Brussels in June for the European Union’s biggest annual summit on development cooperation and humanitarian aid.

This year, high-level speakers included:

The new head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

The President of the European Commission, the President of the European Parliament, and the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs

Alpha Condé, President of Guinea and Chair of the African Union

Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo

Bolivia’s President Evo Morales

Guyana’s President David Granger

Macky Sall, President of Senegal

Opening this year’s European Development Day, International Cooperation and Development Commissioner Neven Mimica, who was in The Gambia in February this year, drew attention to the 16 distinguished young leaders injecting a fresh perspective into discussions.

Young Leaders Programme

16 of the brightest young minds in international development were selected from over 300 applicants to represent the voice of youth – and the future of development.

We are proud Mr Alieu Jallow represented The Gambia as a Young Leader. During his visit to Brussels, he visited European institutions, participated in workshops, met key policymakers and networked with other young people driving change around the world.

Biography of Alieu Jallow, Gambia (26 years old)

As a social entrepreneur from a humble background, Alieu dedicates his life and career to build opportunities for young people like him. In 2012 he founded the “Young Entrepreneur Association of the Gambia” and in 2015, he founded the first ever business incubator “Startup Incubator Gambia” which has so far supported 42 startups, and created 120 jobs in the past two years. In 2016, he launched the Youth Entrepreneurship Summit + Job Fair for young people centred on innovation, entrepreneurship, and professional development. With his work, Alieu has reached over 400 youths, entrepreneurs and young professionals, providing them with interactive workshops and networking opportunities. Alieu has become a beacon of hope to many youth and has turn unemployed youths to entrepreneurs helping them launch both local and regional brand in fashion, agriculture, technology etc. thus creating livelihood for many.

From A Correspondent In Banjul.