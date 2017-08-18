Gambia: Ex Gambian Dictator Wired $38,751.67 Stolen Taxpayers Money To Ahmad Gitteh In Toronto, Canada-GTB MD Tells Commission

A Commission of Inquiry investigating former dictator Yahya Jammeh and his APRC government financial activities, on Wednesday, uncovered that Ahmad Gitteh, one of the loudest mouths in the new Gambia, was among the beneficiaries of dictator Jammeh’s looted taxpayers monies, which he stashed at a secret bank account at the Guaranty Trust Bank Gambia Limited, the Freedom Newspaper can reveal. A staggering amount of over $38,751.67, which was part of the monies collected from the GRA Tax Commission defaulters and was deposited at the GTB bank account, was wired directly to Ahmad Gitteh, in Toronto, Canada. The funds were meant for Gitteh’s tuition fees at the Carleton University in Toronto. The revelations were made by the GTB Managing Director Mr. Bolaji Ayodele, who was led into evidence by the Commission’s lead Counsel Amie Bensouda Drammeh.

Mr. Gitteh, is a native of Kombo Kittey. Kittey is a village outside Brikama. He used to work at the state broadcaster GRTS, as a reporter. He was in dictator Yahya Jammeh’s good books, until he fell out with Jammeh, while attending university in Canada. He has since become Jammeh’s sworn enemy. He hates anything that has to do with Jammeh.

Mr. Gitteh’s name came to the Commission’s attention on Wednesday, when the GTB MD, unveiled the thousands of dollars that were wired to him directly by the former dictator Yahya Jammeh for Gitteh’s tuition fees.

The dormant account was opened at the GTB. It was one of Jammeh’s backroom channels he created to steal monies that were recovered from the GRA Tax Commission. Mr. Gitteh benefited from that stolen taxpayers monies.

“The next transaction is a transfer also on the 13 of September 2012, and the amount is $ 21,524. 40 United States dollars. The destination was Toronto, Canada. The money was wired to Toronto Canada. The beneficiary is Carleton University. It is described as tuition fee for Ahmad Gitteh. The Gambian dalasi equivalent was D 727, 524.72 dalasis,” said the GTB Managing Director Mr. Ayodele.

“The next one was on the same 13th of September 2012, for $17, 227. 27 United States dollars. It went to the same Toronto, Canada. It was in favor of Ahamad Gitteh. It went directly to him,” he added.

The money was never wired to the Carleton University. It was wired directly to Gitteh, who has overtime becomes dictator Jammeh’s arch rival online. The transaction has raises eyebrows in some quarters.

Mr. Gitteh has not denied the transaction. There are paper trails linking him to benefiting from Jammeh’s stolen taxpayers’ funds.

Mr. Gitteh, was quoted after falling out with Jammeh as having said that his scholarship was stopped because he refused to be used by Jammeh to spy at Gambian dissidents in the Americas. He said he witnessed a meeting in which Momodou Sabally, the former Secretary General, and presidential Affairs Minister, was present and the possible assassination of Editor Pa Nderry M’Bai was discussed. Gitteh personally confided to Fatu Camara, of Fatu Radio and inform her about Jammeh’s plot to kill Editor M’Bai.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Gitteh is live on Facebook to shed light on the Commission’s findings.

