Gambia: Five Killed; Three GAF Soldiers Ride Seekers Injured As UDP MPS Vehicles Involved In An Accident!

Three soldiers of the Gambia Armed forces were among the injured victims of Monday’s fatal automobile accident along the Banjul Highway, the Freedom Newspaper can reveal. The soldiers are currently admitted at the Royal Victoria Hospital Teaching Hospital (RVTH). They were given ride by the MPS, who were travelling to Banjul, when the crash occurred.

One of the injured soldiers has been identified as one Ousman Sanyang. Mr. Sanneh is a resident of Farato. He works at the 1 infantry battalion barracks.

He was travelling to Army Headquarters to pick up his salary, when the incident occurred. Soldier Sanyang told the Gambia Tallent network that he is responding to treatment.

Another injured soldier is one Ebrima Camara, a resident of Babylon. Both him and his wife sustained injuries during the accident. He said he was briefed about the health condition of his wife by Ousainou Darboe, Gambia’s Foreign Minister.

The two MPS involved in the accident are UDP Parliamentarians. They are Saikouba Jarju, MP for the Busumbala constituency, and Baba-Galleh Jallow MP for Sanementering.

Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to five. Five people have been confirmed death.

Over thirteen people were hospitalized. Medical workers said efforts are being made to cure the injured victims.

Earlier on, the UDP leader visited the hospital to pay a courtesy call to the injured MPS and passengers. The leadership of the GDC also visited Mr. Darboe at his office to sympathize with his injured party MPS.

Over-speeding has been blamed for the accident.