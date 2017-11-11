Gambia: From The Past Postings Comes A Potential Plan “COG” Civilian Oversight Group

FROM THE PAST POSTINGS COMES A POTENTIAL PLAN “COG” CIVILIAN OVERSIGHT GROUP

THREE BEGINNINGS: 1965 – 1994 – 2016

THE COMMISSION CONSTITUTES REAL HOPE !

THE RIGHT TO PROTEST ACTIONS OR LACK OF ACTIONS WITH THE 3RD BEGINNING –OCCUPY. WHAT!

IF YOU DID NOT REALIZE YOU ARE WEALTHY IT’S TIME YOU FOUND OUT WITH THE 3RD BEGINNING. WHAT!

$900 MILLION LOOT AND COUNTING FROM THE 2nd BEGINNING – HOW TO RECOVER. WHAT!

It is overtly obvious from our above stated postings and comments and facts espoused by others, that the 3rd Beginning government is in dire need of direction and guidance. The country is like a corporation and requires Business Acumen to be profitable and secure. All criticism aside; what to do?

We submit for consideration the formation of a CIVILIAN OVERSIGHT GROUP – COG made up from the many well-experienced Wise Minds that have served here and around the world in various posts. It is a strictly volunteer effort for those that think the present and future really do matter. It is not to be a Think Tank; the one formed by the now sworn in V.P. should be Tanked as it appeared as a Family Affair and depends on government funds, for What!

We note the worthy words and efforts of Lawyer Bubacarr A.M.O Badjie and Ibrahim Jallow Esquire, true advocates, amongst others, that could well organize this group and we believe many from the Diaspora would help to support it. Dear Sir, we commend you as the Clean Up has started as reflected in the Fatty departure. (Note: Give him credit for coalition formation).

This effort should not be politically motivated and is not meant to be a COG in the wheels of good governance, but rather a COG in the wheels of Incompetent or inappropriate acts of governance. Not a shadow government instead a Guiding Light to show the way.

The COG could in fact, be a viable asset for the President and his cabinet by providing well seasoned reasoning regarding key issues for the Way Forward. Like Minds, work wonders.

They should assign themselves duties based on their own fields of expertise and meet on a monthly basis to consolidate their findings, appraisals and recommendations. They would report to the public at large on a quarterly basis. This will provide insight and hope while adhering good governance to the needs and will of the people and with a Strong Voice of influence they may reduce the need for Public Protests.

The current situation is a Massive Mess and what else would one expect of a new group as it tries in vain to DO ALL AT ONCE without the tools of experience. In many ways, that is a plus, as others might have too much experience and ego and so set in their ways that no amount of guidance or cooperation would work or be accepted.

THE MAIN RECOMMENNDATION OBJECTIVES :

Curtail excessive spending on low priority projects.

Redirect funds earmarked for specific projects, which have been diverted.

Assure that the governance adheres to the Constitution in all matters.

Provide a framework for cohesion between all groups within the country regardless of political or ethnic persuasion.

Secure potential investor confidence for the country. (The Minister of Trade has been sidelined in favor of a Special Investor office set up by the V.P. Why?).

Recommend disposal of recovered assets and Just Victims Compensation.

Promote and protect the funds earmarked for the Returnees while developing their entry into income producing enterprises in conjunction with Diaspora development parties.

HIGHLY IMPORTANT: TRACE AND CHASE THE MISSING FUNDS. INVESTIGATIVE AND PROSECUTING AGENCIES ONLY RESPOND AND ACT WHEN “PUSHED TO DO SO”.

……………………. …………………

People that voted and have become disenchanted or discouraged need to be brought back into the fold; it is critical for this President and governance to go forward and succeed. The foundation of the 3rd Beginning has been laid; it remains to properly build upon it!

We support and wish you the Best for The Gambia

