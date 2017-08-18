Gambia: Gambia Clears The Air Over Exploration Blocks Licenses

Gambia presidency has cleared the air over the issuance of licenses for exploration blocks. The move comes as conflicting reports suggest that contracts have been awarded to some oil companies to conduct offshore test drilling.

“The new administration has not issued any license for petroleum exploration or production,” State House spokesperson Amie Bojang Sissoho told journalists during a presser held on Thursday.

West Africa’s coastline is increasingly becoming a battleground for oil exploration, and Gambia has been over these past years at the center of oil exploration in the sub-region. The expiration of licenses granted to Africa Petroleum seems to have opened huge opportunities for new comers eying for big deals.

Amie Bojang Sissoho said the existing licenses for blocks A2 and A5 were acquired by FAR Ltd and Erin Energy. But she was quick to announce that four other blocks (A1, A3, A4 and A6) are still open for exploration rights.

President Adama Barrow has recently vowed that the management of oil licenses will be done in accordance with the principle of transparency, turning his back to the era of opacity that was the rademark of Yahya Jammeh’s 22-year rule.

Written by Abdoulie JOHN