Gambia: Gambia President To Leave Banjul For Dubai To Attend The Global Investment Conference!

Fajara, 13 November 2017 – His Excellency, Mr. Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia will travel to Dubai to attend the Global Investment Forum and the 4th Annual CROSAPF Summit.

President Barrow will be on a panel of three African Heads of states to discuss Investment Opportunities in Africa. This would accord him the opportunity to promote The Gambia and its investment opportunities.

The President and delegation will depart Banjul International Airport tomorrow, Tuesday, 14 September 2017 at 4:00 PM. Those invited to see him off are requested to be at the airport half an hour before departure for the usual ceremonies.