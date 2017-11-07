Gambia: Gambia Soldier Modou Bojang Says He Was Denied Reinstatement For Demonstrating Against Jammeh; When Former Coupists And APRC Bureau Arsonists Have Been Reinstated!

A Gambian soldier, who demonstrated against dictator Yahya Jammeh’s government while in exile in Senegal, has been denied reinstatement into the military. Soldier Modou Bojang said the reason given for his non reinstatement into the army, was for merely taking part in a protest march held along the Senegal/Gambia border on July 18th 2016.

“I applied to be reinstated into the army, but my application was rejected. The Secretary of the Review Board Major O Bah said we were dropped because what we did was not in line with the army’s code of conduct. He said soldiers shouldn’t take part in demonstrations. We asked him how comes that the coup plotters were reinstated and those who burnt the APRC bureau? And his response was that the question asked was beyond his level,” said Mr. Bojang.

Mr. Bojang said he was part of a dissident group called “ The Gambia Liberal Front.” They organized a protest on July 18th, 2016 at the border village between Kerr Ayip, Senegal, and Farafenni on the other side of the Gambian border. He said the goal of the protest was to end Jammeh’s dictatorial regime. He claimed that they subsequently ran to Senegal at the end of the protest, where he stayed for nine months.

MODOU BOJANG SHOWING SOLIDARITY WITH THE NEW BARROW GOV’T

“We were officially repatriated by the UNHCR, following the fall of Jammeh. I returned home together with Colonel Abdoulie Jatta, the former Jammeh ADC, and other former senior army officers. While President Barrow was in Senegal, during the political impasse, I met CDS Masaneh Kinteh,” he said adding that Musa Sarr, Wassa Camara and others were present when he met Kinteh. He even took a picture with Kinteh and co.

Mr. Bojang is going to join us on air later tonight to relate his story to the world. He felt that he has been unjustly denied reinstatement into the army. He said if people accused coup plot and arsonists can be reinstated why not law abiding citizens like him.

The Army spokesman could not be reached for comment. Modou Bojang has been scheduled to come on air tonight relate his story. Do not miss the former soldier’s interview.