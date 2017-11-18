Gambia: Gambian Ambassador In Sierra Leone Engulfed In A Rent Dispute With His Landlord!

A Sierra Leonean online paper called Sierra Leaks is reporting that the Gambian Ambassador to Sierra Leone Femi Peters has been engulfed in a tenancy dispute with his landlord. Embassy Correspondences suggested that Banjul was contacted by Ambassador Peters to help settle the unpaid rent, but the Ambassador and his staff were advised to terminate the lease and vacate the premises. The Ambassador assured his landlord that the pending unsettled rent would be paid in due course. But it appears that his Landlord doesn’t “wanna” hear that. He wants to be paid now. Below is the Sierra Leaks story.

According to information gathered by this media reveals that the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Gambia to Sierra Leone is presently in house rent scandal. Information states that since July this year His Excellency Ingram R. O Peters occupied a business man’s house at 26 b Spur Road for $250, 000 for him and his family but has since refused to pay.

Information also states that the Gambia Ambassador IRO Peters occupied double flats, well furnished apartments and up till now has refused to pay what they agreed upon as rent. On several occasions when asked to pay he becomes adamant to comply.

Information gathered further that whenever he is asked, he claims to have immunity and the owner of the House has nothing to do with him. The Land lord has repeatedly called on the Ambassador to leave his house and pay his money for the time he has occupied the fully furnished house but fell on deaf ears.

“I just want him to pay for the five months he has spent in my house and then he can take a leave because he is claiming to have immunity and l need my house so l can rent it to credible and honest people in order for me to upkeep my family”

Meanwhile, the Government of Sierra Leone is paying over $100,000 as rental for the residence and office in the Gambia, while the Ambassador of Gambia is living in a well furnished and good atmospheric and perfect apartment but has refused to pay. The Ambassador has been very adamant to pay a small amount instead he prefers to be shamed and further embarrass the people of the Republic of Gambia as a country. Several efforts to contact the Ambassador proves futile.

Source: Sierra Leaks