Gambia: Gambian Police “QUELLS LACK OF ELECTRICITY AND WATER” Supply Protesters In The Gambia!

Police in The Gambia, have quelled a peaceful protest organized by the movement group called “ OCCUPY WESTFIELD.” Armed police intervention unit (PIU) officers stormed the busy Westfield intersection to disperse the protesters. The protest was quelled without an incident. The organizers of the protest immediately withdrew from the protest site—in compliance with the police orders to retreat from the area.

The Occupy Westfield folks briefly occupied the vicinity, where the leaders of the group delivered speeches before the police arrived. They said they were merely exercising their constitutionally guaranteed rights to peaceful assembly and association. They also lamented the police’s move to revoke the permit that was issued to the group to protest against NAWEC’s inability to provide electricity and water to Gambians.

Police earlier gave the protesters thirty minutes to disperse, but it was later reduced to five minutes and then three minutes. The officer leading the antiriot team called on the protesters to leave the area or risked facing arrest.

Some of the protesters were escorted into one of the waiting cars belonging them. The PIU took control of the situation.

The protest was eventually called off. The organizers left with their followers.