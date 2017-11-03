Gambia: Gambian Police Say No To “Occupy Westfield Protesters.”

PRESS RELEASE FROM GPF

It has come to the notice of the office of the Inspector General of Police that certain individuals are posting on the social media, their intention to embark on a protest/demonstration dubbed #OccupyWestfield.

The similar people had also requested for a license/permit from the office of IGP to hold same.

After a thorough and careful review of the request, the office the IGP has decided not to grant the request for protest/demonstration, for the fact that it is likely to cause the breach of the peace.

In view Of The above, the general public especially those intending to take part in these proposed demonstration are hereby warned to desist from such actions. Thus any attempt to hold such demonstration will constitute an unlawful assembly and then police will therefore apply the full force Of The law in dispersing any such a gathering or assembly as provided by Section 5(2) Of The public Order Act Cap 22:01 Volume 4 Of The Laws Of The Gambia, 2009.

The compliance of the general public in this regard is highly solicited.

Sign



ASP Foday Jk Conta

Public Relations Officer (PRO)

Gambia Police Force

FOR Inspector General of Police