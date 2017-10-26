Gambia: GPA Reacts on port’s congestion

GPA Reacts on port’s congestion

It has come to the notice of the GPA Management through local print and online media about allegations that congestion at the Port of Banjul and demurrage charges are causing hardship and added cost of doing business in The Gambia.

The GPA Management wish to inform all concerned that the volume of cargo being handled at the Port has currently experienced an upsurge, which is more than the projected annual average growth. This may be attributable to renewed confidence in the market, increased volume of transit cargo as well as new entrants.

This growth in volume is being handled within the existing limited infrastructure and facilities as the port infrastructure requires immediate capacity improvements. The Port has only 2 berths with adequate water depths to accommodate ocean going ships as recurrent siltation over the years has been a major impediment. The Port has already embarked on a procurement process to contract the services of dredging companies for dredging of the jetty areas in order to achieve adequate water depths alongside, which will increase the available berths from 2 to 5, thus reducing ships waiting time at anchorage. This exercise is expected to be complete by end December 2017.

In addition, immediate efficiency improvement measures have been implemented by creation of an off-dock empty container storage yard at Bund Road, 24 hour delivery of containerized essential bulk cargo import commodities and transit cargo as well as procurement of additional handling equipment with a view to increasing cargo handling productivity and efficiency.

However, the GPA Management wish to inform all those concerned that the Port Handling Charges have been reduced by 50% in 2009 and that even concessions continue to be accorded for demurrage charges, particularly for essential commodities such as food items that have already been paid for and delivery could not be effected due to the congestion.

Furthermore, the issue of demurrage charges on import cargo is of two categories, namely, those levied by shipping companies, which are on incremental basis and those charged by the GPA, which have a ceiling and are always granted concessions. The GPA therefore wish to clarify that the recent clamour in the media about increased port charges refers to terminal handling charges (THC) and demurrage levied by shipping companies and not the Port of Banjul.

The complaints about delivery trucks queuing for 4 days without gaining access to the Port is due to the fact that clearing agents would normally make bookings for delivery while the documentary procedures in terms of obtaining the necessary release from shipping agencies, customs entries and security clearance has not been fulfilled. The GPA Management therefore enjoins port users to take advantage of the efficiency improvement measures while giving assurance to cargo receivers that once a state of readiness to take delivery has been proven, they shall be accorded the facility without undue delay.

Management hopes that this information will serve the purposes for which it is intended.