Gambia: Half Congratulations to our Dear Sister and Vice President of the New Gambia

People might wonder why I said half congratulations. The reason is that going thru your entire speech there was no mention of the most delicate, urgent and important element affecting all Gambians and all sectors of the economy and social services of our dear country and my mind and that of all Gambians goes straight to the erratic Energy and Electricity Sector namely NAWEC. You forget to give a fitting pledge to provide Gambians an adequate and permanent supply of electricity and water to dear country. For four decades Gambians have had the greatest patience hoping that a new Leader will emerge and put this painful vital part of live to a close chapter of our history. Helas! Madam Vice President it is difficult to live without electricity in particular and I wonder what the sick and the hospital servants will feel like? I also wonder what our family homes will feel like especially with regard to those perishable food items and those of us cold-water addicts? Those that have generators can say Allah Be Praised.

Having registered the above concern let me now shower you with a well-deserved congratulation, counting on all the efforts and personal energies and devotions you spent in bringing about a change of leadership in our dear motherland. Yes you did. Thank you Ma.

For the little funny story for the young ones to digest and guess, since I call you Sister, I refer to your stint at the Women’s Bureau where your sister colleagues shared sweet stories reminiscent to women competitive nature. Loll! I am happy to note that the Bureau nurtured and groomed two Ladies from this august body emerging as the two female Vice Presidents of the Gambia namely Isatou Njie Saidy and your Excellency.

I do hope that Aunty Adelaid Sosseh and Aunty Kumba Meraneh will also serve one day.

Finally I pray to Allah to make your mission easy and successful. Amen.

Je vous souhaite sincèrement de tout mon coeur plein de succès et bonheur.

Your brother Pa Njie Girigara.