Gambia: I Believe In Mai’s Innocence When It Gets To All these Corruption Allegations-Sacked Minister’s Media Adviser Tells Freedom Newspaper

“As someone who worked very closely with Mai Fatty, I believe in his innocence when it gets to all these corruption allegations. It’s too cheap. The people behind this should march forth with a better one. I have never known anyone more honest, ethical, and patriotic than Mai Fatty. His reverence for the constitution and laws of The Gambia during his time as minister is matched or even surpassed by none. Whatever comes to light as it sure will, it will prove his innocence,” Lamin Njie, Media Adviser and Consultant to the sacked Interior Minister Fatty told the Freedom Newspaper in an email sent to this medium.

Mr. Njie was responding to a request made by this reporter to interview Mr. Fatty over recent allegations making round on social media that he (Fatty) allegedly received a bribery of D15 million dalasi from a Belgian bio-metric company.

Mr. Njie calls for restraint in reporting Mai’s story. He said the information being presented on social media is not only unfounded, but totally false.

“Dear Pa, apologies for the late mail reply. Your request will be forwarded but I will advise you all to stay off him for now even as there’s a lot out there on social media in the past couple of days. As someone who worked very closely with Mai Fatty, I believe in his innocence when it gets to all these corruption allegations. It’s too cheap. The people behind this should march forth with a better one. I have never known anyone more honest, ethical, and patriotic than Mai Fatty. His reverence for the constitution and laws of The Gambia during his time as minister is matched or even surpassed by none. Whatever comes to light as it sure will, it will prove his innocence,” Njie said in his email to the Freedom Newspaper.

Despite his boss’s axing from cabinet, Mr. Njie still maintains his job at the Interior Ministry. He stands true to his beliefs and principles as a public servant.

“Meanwhile, mine was never about an individual. It was all along for the state. And I’m still at the Ministry offering my services,” he concluded.