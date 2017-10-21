Gambia: ” I Don’t Want To Entertain Any Interviews At This Moment,” Amadou Samba, As Samba Declines To Comment On A Story Regarding An Apartment Houses He Is Building In Fann, Senegal!

Gambian business mogul Amadou Samba said he cannot comment on a media query sought by the Freedom Newspaper over an apartment complex houses he is currently building in Fann Residence in Dakar, Senegal, until he is finishes with the Janneh Commission. “No, really I don’t want to entertain any interviews at this moment. When I finished with the commission, then you can call me; then I can talk to you. But right now, I cannot talk to you. And you should have given me notice in advance; you understand what I mean,” Mr. Samba told this medium on Saturday on the line to Banjul.

For now, Mr. Samba said he will refrain from talking to the press until his scheduled appearance with the Janneh Commission. He promised to talk to this medium once he is finished with the Janneh Commission.

Amadou Samba was among the list of people, including Muhammed Bazzi, a Belgian national of Lebanon origin restrained by the Janneh Commission. They have been barred from moving or transferring their assets during the duration of the commission’s findings.

A source who reached us on Saturday, said Mr. Amadou Samba’s luxurious housing complex situated in Fann Residence, Dakar, Senegal, is on the verge of completion.

“For your information Amadou Samba, is building an apartment houses in Fann Residance. In Fann, one square plot of land cost nothing less than $2,000 dollars. Amadou is building a 2,000 square meter land in Fann Residence. The land cost $ 4 million dollars. The building is near completion. It is being built by a company called SERTEM. SERTEM company is owned by Leo Ngum. Mr. Ngum’s company has been contracted to build Amadou’s apartment homes,” said our source.

According to our source, Leo Njie’s SERTEM Company never takes a contract less than $ 8 million dollars. His company built Ibis hotel in Dakar, which is a subsidiary of Novotel. Ibis is next to Novotel, he added. Ibis hotel was recently built on the tennis court of Novotel in Central Dakar.

It is a global French giant company, which is part of Novotel. It is immediately next to the central bank of Francophone West Africa, known as ” Banque central De etats bceao.”

Leo Ngum used to work with the French. His company has been credited for building many structures in Senegal including the Ibis hotel. His company also built the Samsung building at Almadie. Leo Ngum is the major contractor of Effiage, the biggest French contractor in Senegal.

Effiage, formerly called Fougeroille, wins all contracts in Senegal. They built the toll leading to the airport, which one of the most expensive roads in the world. All the petrol total petrol stations on the road belongs to the French.

Fann Residence is an expensive residential neighborhood. It houses the likes of Mustafa Nyass, Tonorr Jeng, Sulayman Ndene Ndiaye and other high profile foreign dignitaries. Many foreign embassies including the Chinese and Dutch embassies had their residences there.

“ He plans to live in the Penthouse. He is also renting around the corner in the same neighborhood. He lives in front of the Corniche (seaside),” said our source.

Mr. Samba is currently in the Gambia. He refused to comment on the story after been contacted by this medium.