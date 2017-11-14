Gambia: I vehemently deny receiving any bribes from Semelex- Sacked Interior Minister Reacts

“I vehemently deny receiving any bribes from Semelex. The allegations are concocted and contain no fiber of truth. The alleged meeting and settings were all lies, with no foundation and I challenge them to prove me wrong,” Mai Fatty wrote on his Facebook page.

“It is an orchestrated smear campaign designed to ruin my reputation. I am ready and willing to subject myself to the most expansive thorough independent investigation ever in the history of The Gambia on this matter. I am confident that I am innocent,” he added.