Gambia: I was born and raised in a system that is classically brainwashed

I was born and raised in a system that is classically brainwashed

In Africa we tend to love outsiders more than our own people?

Its because we are whitewashed minded?

So much that we are blind to the reflection of self underestimating with an undignified approaches an undermining an underrating our own people?

Why we find more pleasure in securing and protecting white people in our own beaches, more than our own people in our own land?

The citizens has become more treat to the authorities in our beaches than the tourists for the authorities.

As a black man living in a foreign land an officer will not come and interrupt he’s or her citizen for talking to me or for being around me just for a normal human conversational dialogue?

What’s the need for keeping your own people away from their own environment to be, just to please your tourist visitors.

Hon.#MaiAhmedfatty, #HamatBah.

The sea is our good blessed to us by the Lord why all the insecurity for the youths.

Unchain this mental shackles and chains of imperial command from our peaceful smiling coast sandy beaches

Let every youth in Kartong beach/ seaside be treated with dignity and honor in our own beach

Let every Gambian youth found in Gunjur beach/seaside be treated with respect and manners.

Let every youth found in Sanyang /seaside be treated equal right and justice.

Lett every Gambian youths in Brufut beach in peace and harmony

Let every Gambian youth that is behind bass in senegambia Base be released right now

Let every Gambian youth in Bakau beach/seaside be in peace and tranquility

”The youths are nation builders they should be free and respected in the land.

But the very security that should serve and protect her people with all form of respect and dignity such as the #TDA / #PIU is busy protecting and fighting the rights of tourist making them feel more comforter than their own people some arrested and tutored many Gambian youths become once a victim of this brutal disgraceful intimidation and brutality.

What about the security safety and protection of our own people, why the youth intimidation, what is this brutalization some of these youth get lockup behind bass for a day or two just because you caught them and poster them as bombsters, what is this?

”If your security system is to serve and protect the people.

The people shouldn’t be harmed by it.

Why we low and demote an underrate our own race in our own beaches on our own land ?

Why deceiving your own people to please tourists calling them (bombsters) many Gambian youths specially with dread locks, or hairy, mostly face these prejudice’s acts.

Our Government needs to change this acts

Our youths need to be treated with respect and manners

”Our people are not symbolic of insecurity to white people in our own beach, seaside or land.

By: Amadou Jarou Bah