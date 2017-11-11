Gambia: In order to meet the Vision 2030 economic goals, The Gambia needs economic policy alternatives

Hi Mr. Mbai, once again it is great to be here. The government of the Gambia appears eager to achieve its Vision 2030 targets. In my opinion, such a Vision is extremely important to our economic framework. It’s the path which will surely make the Gambia, the Botswana of West Africa. One aspect of attaining that is reducing our dependency on foreign aid. I would suggest that the government releases a blue print in relation to this Vision and makes it available for public scrutiny so that we know exactly what is stated in it to ensure our collective contrition. For example, last year the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia initiated a similar economic vision. However, details of its Vision 2035 goals are widely available to their citizens. In addition to that, in the early 2000’s, the Republic of Botswana successfully implemented the same economic framework which has profoundly transformed the country as it has now achieved the status of a middle income country.

Above all, I would like to commend the efforts of Gambians in the diaspora who are contributing immensely to the economy. According to the Gambian foreign minister Hon lawyer Ousainou Darboe, in 2016 alone diaspora Gambians effectively contributed almost $181 million to the country economy which is equivalent to 22% of Gambia’s GDP. Furthermore, a huge portion of these funds are going back to the pockets of foreign investors who dominate the import and export industries in the Gambia. As we all know most Gambians living in the diaspora often send funds to the Gambia to support their families and friends. But these funds are mainly used to obtain basic provisions for families.

Approximately 70% of investors who are providing such basic needs are foreigners. Consequently, our country like most West African economies is in the category which I class as ‘Transit -Economy’, because remittance funds into the country are returning back to diaspora foreigners. The central government only gains a fraction in taxes from these funds. Such small amounts in tax receipts is not adequate for our self-reliance or economic sustainability. As a consequence, we have an overwhelming dependence on foreign aid.

Lastly, as we approach the anniversary of our first diaspora month December 15th – 15th January 2017 let’s include economic affairs in our political discussions to realise the aims of Vision 2030 goals. In my opinion introducing my previous suggestion which I refer to as a “semester tax”, would be crucial to this. In the next article, I will provide further details on how this can be achieved.

One Gambia, One people

Yaya Sillah