Gambia: Intellectuals in The Gambia need huge support to boost their morale: We are in a crucial period for the African Age of Enlightenment particularly in the Republic of the Gambia.

Hello Mr. Mbai, I think the majority of our fellow Gambians would absolutely agree with me by calling this period the potential Enlightenment Age for Gambian intellectuals. In our intellectual history I cannot imagine a period where hundreds of eloquent citizens are ready to unleash and explore their intellectual ideas with experience purely in the national interest. From the middle of last year until April this year, while I was in the Gambia I had witnessed almost every week that someone was launching a new book in the country. Authors of these books are Gambians dealing with different varieties of topics touching hundreds of subjects as well as exploring ideas which are all centered on matters concerning the national interest. To produce this magnitude of intellectual material in such a small country like Gambia is unprecedented. However, in my opinion Gambian intellectuals, especially authors publishing books are not getting the recognition they deserve for their intellectual talent. For instance, in the past ten years alone Dr. Seedy Drammeh and Hon. Momodou Sabally combined have published almost 40 different books touching different subjects. These publications have been to an international standard, which is a great achievement for a small country like the Gambia. I would however consider them to be very lucky if they manage to sell just 100 copies per annum.

Perhaps you may wonder why? I think there are a number of factors contributing to this phenomenon. Firstly, most Gambians lack the appetite to read books in general; additionally, there is no will power for Gambians to consume the product produced by their own Gambians particularly books. Secondly, the media outlets in the country are not giving adequate attention to promote Gambian intellectual materials both from national to international level. And finally, since we gained independence, successive governments have failed to encourage Gambian citizens to consume the intellectual material from local sources. Consequently, despite hundreds or thousands of young people graduating from school every year, most of these young people are intellectually ill-equipped, hence they are not yielding the benefits occasioned from a successive years of studying. Thus, the number of stagnated minds among the young population is steadily increasing. What do I think is the solution to tackle this phenomena? In my humble opinion, I don’t think the government can tackle this alone; we need the intervention of private individual citizens, NGOs, parastatal organisations including the massive development of civic education which will promote talented Gambians particularly in the areas of arts, science, innovation, and architecture. In this Enlightenment Age there is huge potential for Gambia to become the Florence of Africa which will be the learning centre to nurture intelligent minds, and promote intellectualism as well as philosophical discussion which will lay the foundations for Africa to reclaim its position on the international stage.

You may recall from reading the history of the 14th to the late 17th century about the emergence of the Renaissance movement in Florence in Italy, as well as the birth of the Age of Enlightenment in France known as “the Age of Reason”, which brought about sharing profound intellectual ideas including philosophical discussions which started in France from the 17th to the 18th century and subsequently spread throughout Europe. This was the foundation upon which ideas about the construction of Europe were built. The dawn of this new thinking in Europe became manifested in arts, architecture, politics, science, and literature. Without such a period as this, there cannot be people like Leonard Da Vinci and his contemporaries. This was the period of Western intellectual history from the late 14th century to the late 18th century. The prevalence of these intellectual ideas are not only achieved by the government intervention alone but it includes the development of individual organisation particularly the Medici political family dynasty in Florence. The Medici family contributed immensely to the establishment of many European intellectual institutions which still exist to this present day. With similar desire and doubling efforts in Africa particularly the Gambia, slowly but surely the country will soon become the Florence of Africa.

Yaya Sillah.

