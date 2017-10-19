Gambia: Invitation press briefing Banjul Saturday 21 October – “Bringing Jammeh and his Accomplices to Justice”

The Institute for Human Rights and Development in Africa (IHRDA), the Gambian Center for Victims of Human Rights Violations (GCVHRV) and Human Rights Watch (HRW) have the pleasure to invite you to a press briefing:

Saturday October 21 at 11.30 am

Karaiba Beach Hotel

“Bringing Yahya Jammeh and his Accomplices to Justice”

On October 19-20, IHRDA and HRW are organizing a brainstorming with victims of the Yahya Jammeh regime and Gambian and international NGOs to consider strategies and avenues to bring Jammeh and his accomplices to justice. The briefing will report on the results of that meeting.

Among those who will address the briefing:

– Victims of Yahya Jammeh, including

o Amadou Scattred Janneh,

o Baba Hydara,

o Imam Baba Leigh and

o Fatoumatta Sandeng

– Tutu Alicante (EG Justice) on “Jammeh in Equatorial Guinea”

– Bénédict De Moerloose (TRIAL International) on the “Ousmane Sonko Case in Switzerland”

The briefing will be followed by light refreshments.