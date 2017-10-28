Gambia: Is Dictator Jammeh Making A Surprise Home Return Ahead Of The APRC Saturday Rally?

I don’t think dictator Jammeh is that crazy to land in Banjul at this hour! But with Jammeh, you never know. He is unpredictable. He has long been planning for his home return, but his entourage and loved ones had prevailed on him to stay put in Equatorial Guinea.

In coming hours, his APRC party is going to descend on the streets of the KMC. They are talking about convening a 50,000 rally on Saturday.

It appears that Barrow’s government is not taking chances. Ding Ding Manson Interior Minister Mai Fatty was at the airport few days ago to meet with the staff there. He also met with certain members of the country’s security apparatus.

Sulayman Syngle Nyassi, an APRC supporter said Ousman Jatta, AKA Rambo Jatta, an official of the APRC was interviewed by the police yesterday. He made the claim in a Facebook live interaction call-in forum. The issue of Yahya Jammeh came up during Rambo’s police invitation.

A Whatsapp video message featuring an underaged kid—barely less than five years of age has gone viral. The child is talking about circumcising Yahya Jammeh upon his home return. Kids should be kept out of the political space. The innocent child was made to talk trash against the exiled Gambian dictator. He heaved profanity against Jammeh.

Those using children for dirty politics should stop it. Let us inculcate good manners in our children. They are the future leaders of tomorrow.

For now, it is not clear if Yahya Jammeh will ever return home. But Saturday’s APRC meeting is likely going ahead. The police has issued permit to the party to hold the meeting.