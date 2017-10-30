Gambia: Is NAWEC Denying Foroyaa Newspaper And Some Churchill Town Residents Light Because Of Saturday’s Press Conference?

Some section of the Churchill Town Community, including the Foroyaa Newspaper offices, have been denied electricity tonight, while their neighbors and the Speaker of the National Assembly Mariam Jack Denton are enjoying power supply, concerned residents of the areas told the Freedom Newspaper. Usually at midnight Gambian time, NAWEC, will normally turn the lights on at the neighborhood, but on Sunday, it was a different story altogether. Some NAWEC technicians were spotted in the area messing with the power switchboard.

The Speaker’s house is next to the Foroyaa Newspaper (PDOIS) bureau. She was provided light, while the neighboring houses including Foroyaa were denied.

A caller from Banjul said he suspects that Halifa Sallah’s press conference occasioned the light denial to the community. He couldn’t understand why the Speaker Mariam Denton, and her neighbors are enjoying electricity supply while they have been denied.

NAWEC officials could not be reached for comment.