Gambia: Is Police Commissioner Ebrima Bah Being Groomed As The Next Interior Minister?

He is being considered for the portfolio of Interior Minister. His name is Ebrima Bah. He is one of the educated officers of the force. He is a police Commissioner in charge of Planning at the police headquarters in Banjul.

Mr. Bah is a native of Jokadu. He attended Gambia High School and the then St. Mary’s University Extension Program. He graduated in Criminal Justice with a Master’s Degree from the Port-mouths University in the UK.

Bah joined the police in 2000, as a Cadet ASP, according to sources. He was in charge of the police UN Peace Keeping Center. He just returned from the Central African Republic as a Peacekeeper. He is currently Commissioner of police planning, our source said.

Ebrima Bah also served as Personal Assistant to former IGP Ensa Jesus Badjie, and Yankuba Sonko respectively.