Gambia: ITFC Fuels The Gambia’s Energy Sector with a US$ 45 Million Financing

WASHINGTON D.C., United States of America, October 17, 2017/ — The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) (www.ITFC-IDB.org), a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, signed a US$ 45 million Murabaha Financing Agreement with the government of The Gambia.

H.E Mr. Amadou Sanneh, Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs of The Gambia (Governor of the Islamic Development Bank), and Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol, Chief Executive Officer of ITFC, signed the Agreement. The signing ceremony took place at the conclusion of the IsDB Group Governors’ lunch on the sidelines of the World Bank/IMF meeting held in Washington DC, with the presence of H.E Dr. Bandar Hajjar, IsDB Group President.

Commenting on this event, Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol, CEO ITFC said, “As a leading Islamic Trade Finance Solutions Provider, this agreement is a milestone to boost the main sector of The Gambian economy. Energy is critical for supplying the country with fuel and electricity, in addition to development, this signing contributes to intra OIC trade as the products to be financed would be sourced mainly from OIC Member Countries.”

The Energy sector in The Gambia, is a key driver of economic activities. The sector supports key industries such as manufacturing, agriculture and services. Therefore, electricity generation and supply is vital to every sector of the Gambian economy. The sourcing of adequate electricity generation will have a positive impact on electricity prices and help reduce the associated costs of insecurity and unemployment.

This financing falls under the frame work agreement signed with the Republic of The Gambia in May 2017, for a three years period, during the Is DB Group’s 42nd Annual Meeting that took place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with the total amount of US$210 Million in support of its strategic sectors.