Gambia: Kandeh Vows To Sue Gov’t If Allegations That The Regime Is “Grossly Underpaying Backway Deportees” Happens To Be True; As Kandeh Welcomes Three Football Team Of UDP Defectors!

GDC leader Mama Kandeh has signaled his planned intention of suing the Barrow government to court in the event he compiles a credible case in regards to allegations that some of the Gambian back way deportees from Germany, and elsewhere in Europe, are being grossly underpaid by the government. Mr. Kandeh told his supporters that he has received an “unconfirmed” information that some of the youngsters, who embarked on the perilous back way to Europe and were recently deported to the Gambia were each paid three thousand dalasis (D3,000) upon arrival by the government—opposed to the one thousand and nine hundred Euros (1,900 Euros) budgeted by the European Union.

“ I heard that some of the deported back way boys were each paid D3,000 dalasis by the Barrow government. If that’s true, I will help them to sue the government. They were each supposed to be paid 1,900 Euros. I am currently investigating the matter. I am sending out this message to the Gambian deportees from Germany, and elsewhere in Europe to come and meet me. If anyone has been deported recently and was paid D3,000 dalasi, please come and meet me,” Kandeh said.

The GDC leader said he is determined to work with the deported Gambian youths to take the government court. He said the Barrow government has no serious policies for youth empowerment.

While mocking Barrow for having said in one of his interviews that he will make fishing accessible to Gambian youths, Kandeh said the country’s maritime waters has been mortgaged to the Chinese. He said the Barrow government has contracted Chinese fishermen to fish in our waters; hence denying Gambian youths access to employment. He said the Gambian forest has also mortgaged by the regime. He added that the current government has nothing to offer to Gambian youths.

In another development, the GDC leader also welcomed three football team of “UDP DEFECTORS” to his party. Some of the defectors are residents of Bundung.

“I am happy to welcome the three football team of UDP supporters, who defected to the GDC. Welcome to the GDC. The GDC is for all Gambians. The party belongs to Gambians. I am merely setting up a strong foundation for Gambian generations to come to pick up the mantle of leadership from us,” Kandeh said.