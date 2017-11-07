Gambia: Letter To The Editor: NAWEC Customer Takes Issue With Alhagie Conteh, Baba Fatajo And Co

The MD of NAWEC is not telling the truth in regards to the current problems his company is experiencing. Please ask him where was he when they terminated the contract of the Plant Manager of the Brikama power station. Mr. Allen’s only crime was to reject or accept the bad HFO that was supplied to him for usage in the generators by Alhagie Conteh and Masri. He told them that the quality was substandard and if they continue to use the said oil in the machines, all the engines would be damaged.

The next thing we know, Mr. Allen received a phone call from Alhagie Conteh. Conteh told him that if he did not accept the HFO fuel, his contract with NAWEC would be terminated.

As a professional, Mr. Allen chose to lose his job than to dance to the tune of Conteh and co. His contract was subsequently terminated. Prior to Mr. Allen left his office, 4 out of five generators were all functional. This was due to the proper management and control of the HFO type he used to service the machines.

Today, only one of the engines is running. The rest are all out of service.

Written By A Concerned Citizen.