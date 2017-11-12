Gambia: Letter Writer Takes Issue With Samsudeen Sarr

I could not even believe my eyes when I saw Samsudeen Sarr recognizing President Adama Barrow. This brought me to the conclusion that Sam you are indeed what I heard from the people who knew you that you are indeed a slave, a true disgrace to your family and the Gambia, and a fly that knows nothing but anywhere wet.

Sam Sarr, you shot yourself on the foot to avoid going to Liberia with the ECOMOG forces. Sam, you tried to trick Yaya Jammeh and his fellow coupist on 22 July 1994 and they put you in prison for ten months. You could not handle being in mile two so you resorted to playing crazy by even drinking your own urine and eating your own shit. After your release from Mile 2 and reinstatement in the Gambia Army, you continued the same Sam Sarr style of lying, cheating, and sneaking, and hypocrisy until Yaya Jammeh and Baboucarr Jatta could not put up with your shit and fired your ass from the GNA at the rank of a Lieutenant Colonel with a mere 13 years in the Gambia National Ragtag militia Army. Sam, you ran to self-imposed exile in America and succeeded in getting political asylum by filing bogus and false information with the U.S. immigration and Naturalization Service. You presented bogus information to the INS which is a cause for denial and cancellation of your asylum application and sent you back to the jungle you came from. You Sam, are the same person who denied everything you personally wrote in your book and claimed all was nothing but a big made up lie. You did this despicable act simply because you could not take the hard jobs you were doing in America as an old man. Yaya castigated your ass on national TV and then pardon you and gave you a job.

Sam, you were never a good soldier of the Gambia National Army. A mere 13 years and some introductory course did not make you a good officer. You looked more like a New York City taxi cab driver when you wore your dirty GNA uniform than a real soldiers. But it is your lack of integrity and selfishness that made you even worse a bad choice for a military officer.

Sam, people who knew you in the Gambia Army descried you as nothing but a liar, a selfish, no-integrity individual devoid of the characters of an Army officer. To my dismay, someone even said that you Sam used to charge your soldiers some dalasis to watch movies on your VCR. Sam, this I have never heard before in my 17 years in the United States Army. All the Army officers that I worked with know nothing but self-less service, dedication to duty, integrity, and taking care of junior soldiers.

I was so angry at you when I saw your sorry old ass defend Yaya Jammeh knowing fully well the madness and brutality Yaya Jammeh have been doing to Gambians for the past 22 years, I would have personally put a bullet in your chest If I had met you during the past two months. Unlike most easy going Gambians, I believe in vigilante justice and I think you should receive some real treatment sooner or later.

Sam, how do you look at wife and your kids as a husband and a father whose every word is a lie, how does your wife and your children look at a head of household that lies for a living. Sam, a man has nothing but your word, and you my friend have no word.

Here we go again today Sam Sam, knowing that the despot you were defending is gone for good, you had no shame but to write your blunders on the world-wide web recognizing President Elect Adama Barrow simply because you want to keep your job. Despite what purported contract you had with Yaya Jammeh, your services with the Gambian government is over so you better find another security job guarding stores on Fordham Road. Shame on you.

Saja Kah

Fayetteville, NC