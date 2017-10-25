Gambia: Letter Writer Takes Issue With Sheikh Tijan Hydara, Banka Manneh, Sheriff Bojang, Lamin Cham And Others

Good day Pa,

You are very right about Mr Hydara’s story. The new administration should not give chance to former Jammeh enablers to register a political party. We voted for a system change. The new political atmosphere should be favorable to genuine Gambians, who are very instrumental to this new dispensation.

Pa, I hope the IEC will take drastic actions to exempt this so-called party leader, who has played a key role in the former regime.

Furthermore, Pa, you will be surprised to know the prominent members of Ganu. Banka Manneh, is a senior executive member. Sheriff Bojang, is a member, and also the owner of the Standard Newspaper. Lamin Cham Editor-in-Chief of the Standard Newspaper is a member. More revelations are coming soon.

The reason Mr Hydara was not appointed in Judiciary was because of his poor academic record. So, if Banka Manneh, claimed to be a human rights defender, then why is he in support of a former Jammeh enabler?

I can attest to the fact that most of the newly formed parties are collaborating with the former Ministers. Lamin Cham, we know you are Mr Hydara’s personal friend. Time will tell.

Written by an insider, long live Freedom Radio.