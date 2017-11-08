Gambia: Mai Fatty’s Mum Is Not Dead; Our Apology To The Bereaved Fatty Family

It has been brought to our attention that the report contained in our Facebook posting regarding the demise of Interior Minister Mai Fatty’s mother was in accurate. Mai’s mother is alive. “Would like to set the records straight on your Facebook posting suggesting the death of the mother of the Honourable Minister of the Interior Mai Ahmad Fatty. The Honourable Minister’s mother is very much alive, hale and hearty,” Lamin Njie, media Adviser for the Interior Minister clarified adding “The Honourable Minister is indeed bereaved but this has to do with his maternal uncle who passed on in hospital yesterday at around 17:30 pm. The Honourable Minister was at his uncle’s bedside at the time of the incident. The family would like to thank the many many people who condoled with them on the loss of their loved one. The family would also like their privacy be respected at this most difficult time.”

Our sincere apologies for the inaccurate reporting.